Bond has been reduced for a Lake Havasu City man arrested last month in an alleged drive-by shooting. The victim in the shooting, son of television auctioneer Dan Dotson, of A&E’s “Storage Wars,” is still recovering from his injuries.
Garrett Wilder, 21, appeared in Mohave Superior Court Wednesday for a hearing to discuss the possibility of reducing his initial $1 million bond.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jefferson Pyper, prosecutors opposed the motion for bond reduction offered by defense counsel, but the court approved a new $250,000 bond for Wilder this week.
“The judge indicated his agreement that $1 million would be excessive to ensure Wilder’s appearance at trial,” Pyper said Thursday. “That amount is more often seen in cases of homicide, rather than in cases where the victim was shot, but survived.”
The shooting was reported Sept. 13, at the 2100 block of Injo Drive.
According to police, Garrett Dotson – son of “Storage Wars” star Don Dotson – was staying at a rental home in the area. Dotson was allegedly with a friend in front of the location when Wilder passed them while driving a vehicle.
Witnesses say Wilder shouted for Dotson to “go back where he came from,” according to the police report.
The report says that Dotson confronted Wilder, who was armed with a .380 caliber pistol. Wilder allegedly fired the weapon from the vehicle, striking Dotson, and fled the scene. Emergency first responders transported Dotson to Havasu Regional Medical Center, before he was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment of his injuries.
Police enlisted the public’s assistance in finding the assailant, and Wilder’s girlfriend allegedly identified him to investigators. Officers served a search warrant at Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive residence, where detectives allegedly found the weapon. Detectives also allegedly found a single spent shell casing inside the vehicle used at the time of the incident.
Wilder is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Nov. 23 for a pre-trial conference in the case.
