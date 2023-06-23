Angel F. Caldera

Angel F. Caldera.

A Lake Havasu City man accused of second-degree murder will now see his bond reduced, under an order Thursday by Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe.

Angel F. Caldera, 22, remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $250,000 bond as of this weekend. Before Thursday, his bond was set at $1 million. The bond reduction came after a motion last week by Havasu-based attorney Michael Frame, who said that Caldera’s criminal history had been minimal up to this year, and that Caldera would be willing to wear a GPS-tracking ankle monitor if released from custody.

