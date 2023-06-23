A Lake Havasu City man accused of second-degree murder will now see his bond reduced, under an order Thursday by Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe.
Angel F. Caldera, 22, remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $250,000 bond as of this weekend. Before Thursday, his bond was set at $1 million. The bond reduction came after a motion last week by Havasu-based attorney Michael Frame, who said that Caldera’s criminal history had been minimal up to this year, and that Caldera would be willing to wear a GPS-tracking ankle monitor if released from custody.
Mohave County prosecutors opposed Frame’s motion for reduced bond, in a response filed in court on Wednesday.
“The defendant has no criminal history as an adult, but has prior juvenile drug convictions from 2017,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leah Nelson this week.
According to Nelson, a search warrant at Nelson’s home yielded several items of drug paraphernalia, including multiple syringes, vials of unknown liquids, a bag containing blue pills (often cited as suspected fentanyl in previous Lake Havasu City Police investigations) foil containing burnt residue and multiple blue pills found within Caldera’s vehicle.
If possible drug use by Caldera or his roommates weren’t enough, Nelson said the charge against Caldera was itself cause to deny a reduction in bond.
“This offense literally ended in the death of a human being by use of a dangerous instrument,” Nelson said. “The defendant is a danger to the community.”
The case began on the morning of May 17, when Caldera allegedly called emergency dispatchers to report that he had shot an intruder in his home. The “intruder” was ultimately identified as 19-year-old Arnell Bell, who had lived at the location for about two weeks prior to the incident.
First responders attempted to render first aid to the victim, but Bell was later pronounced deceased.
According to police, Bell had recently moved into the home with Caldera and two other roommates. When Bell was unable to pay the second half of his share of the rent, however, Bell reportedly agreed to move out.
Despite Caldera’s alleged statements to emergency dispatchers, police say that Caldera allowed Bell into the residence on May 17 to collect his belongings. According to prosecutors, Caldera gave the victim about five minutes to do so before asking him to leave once more. The two allegedly argued, during which Caldera reportedly told police that Bell attempted to strike him. Caldera told police that Bell attempted to place Caldera in a headlock, from which Caldera escaped.
Then, Caldera reportedly drew a .45 caliber handgun from his waistband. According to the police report, Caldera fired 13 rounds from the weapon, striking Bell multiple times. Police say four of those rounds were allegedly fired into Bell’s back.
According to Investigators, Bell was unarmed at the time of the shooting, and had made no effort to disarm Caldera. Caldera allegedly gave no warning before firing his weapon.
Caldera reportedly told investigators that he feared for his safety due to larger size - about five inches taller than Caldera himself.
He is next expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a June 26 pre-trial conference.
