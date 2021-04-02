A Mohave Superior Court Judge has ordered reduced bond for a man charged with six counts of sexual assault against a minor.
Allen J. Munoz, 31, was arrested earlier this month on charges including six counts of sexual assault, and six counts of sexual conduct with a minor, in separate alleged incidents of non-consensual sex with the victim. This week, Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe ordered that Munoz’ bond be reduced from its initial $50,000 to $35,000.
Prosecutors opposed the bond reduction this week, indicating that the defendant may continue to have ties to the victim, and that the victim feared for her safety if Munoz were released.
Munoz was arrested in February, after the crime was reported to Lake Havasu City Police investigators. According to prosecutors, the incidents allegedly occurred in Havasu from Dec. 3 through Jan. 23, at locations on Smoketree Avenue and Magnolia Drive.
The Lake Havasu City Police has not yet released an official report in the case as of Friday.
Munoz is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court April 5 for a pre-trial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.