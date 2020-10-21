A Lake Havasu City man’s bond was reduced Monday in a case of alleged sexual assault and burglary.
Attorneys met Monday morning at a pre-trial conference to discuss the reduction of a $100,000 bond for 30-year-old Jeremy M. Sorenson, who has been in custody at Mohave County Jail since his September arrest. The Mohave County Public Defender’s Office argued the original bond was excessive to ensure Sorenson’s appearance at a trial. Prosecutors argued that due to Sorenson’s prior felony convictions, the original bond was appropriate. This week, Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle approved the reduction of Sorenson’s bond to $50,000.
Sorenson was arrested Sept. 18 after witnesses allegedly reported that he entered a cabin at Crazy Horse Campground and sexually assaulted a victim as she slept. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the victim shoved her assailant off of her, and followed him from her bedroom. The victim and her daughter allegedly confronted Sorenson in front of the cabin, the report said, during which police say Sorenson struck the victim before leaving the scene.
According to police, Sorenson was found within the campground soon after officers responded. Sorenson was taken into custody without incident.
Earlier this month, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann asked that the court review Sorenson’s initial bond, and made note that Sorenson’s wife and children were Havasu residents. Although they could afford to pay the fee for a GPS-tracking ankle monitor if he were released with such a requirement, the family would not be able to afford the initial $100,000 bond.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office, however, has already identified Sorenson as a “repetitive offender” under Arizona statute. Sorenson has been previously convicted on felony counts between 2006 and 2015, including charges of theft and assault.
Although Sorenson’s bond has been reduced, he remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. If he is released, Sorenson will be required to wear a GPS-tracking ankle monitor, and he will be prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim in the offense.
Sorenson is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference on Nov. 12.
