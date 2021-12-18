Mohave County prosecutors say a woman will suffer permanent physical injuries after an October hit-and-run accident that occurred in Lake Havasu City. And this week, bond has been reduced for the driver allegedly responsible.
Lake Havasu City resident Anthony Estrada, 45, remained in custody as of Thursday on $5,000 bond – reduced from its original amount of $25,000. According to Mohave Superior Court records, prosecutors argued against the bond reduction this month for Estrada’s possible release.
Witnesses reported the accident at about 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 28, when the 59-year-old victim was struck by what was later identified as a gray Dodge Dakota in the 200 block of Maverick Drive. The driver allegedly fled the scene while Havasu police and paramedics responded to the scene.
The victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital, where she was placed in intensive care. Prosecutors say the victim was placed in a coma after the accident, and required a breathing tube. She suffered bleeding in her brain, and medical officials drilled a hole in the victim’s skull to monitor pressure. The victim suffered a laceration of her kidney, several fractured ribs and a fractured fibula.
Prosecutors say the victim will have permanent injuries as result of the accident. She is now blind in one eye, and will have permanent scars to her face.
Immediately following the accident, officers found pieces of a broken vehicle’s headlamp and other vehicle damage in the area. Witnesses allegedly identified the vehicle’s color and approximated its make to officers, who began their search for the vehicle and its driver.
At about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers allegedly saw a gray Dodge Dakota at a Lake Havasu City church, with damage matching what may have been suffered during the alleged hit-and-run accident. Detectives interviewed Estrada, who reportedly denied that his vehicle was damaged in an accident earlier that afternoon.
On Nov. 4, prosecutors say Estrada entered the Lake Havasu City Police Department and admitted to his involvement.
Estrada allegedly told police that he didn’t see the victim due to strong afternoon glare on his windshield. He didn’t see the victim, he told investigators, and struck her as she was crossing the street. According to prosecutors, Estrada told investigators that he panicked after the accident, and apologized for not coming forward sooner.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jason Keel cited Estrada’s alleged confession and the weight of evidence against him as cause to maintain Estrada’s bond at $25,000. But at a Dec. 14 hearing to reconsider the terms of Estrada’s possible release, Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe ruled that Estrada’s bond be reduced to $5,000.
Estrada is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a Dec. 20 pre-trial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.