Bond has been reduced for an Albuquerque man accused of attempted second-degree murder, following arguments by defense attorneys that the victim now says the defendant is innocent.
Christopher Begaye, 45, remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond as of Wednesday, on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated DUI and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. That bond amount represented a significant reduction to a $1 million bond set after Begaye’s arrest in early August.
The bond reduction follows statements by the victim, who has been identified by prosecutors as Begaye’s wife, that now say Begaye was not responsible for an Aug. 9 shooting that resulted in her hospitalization.
The case began Aug. 9, while Begaye and the victim were driving in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. Prosecutors in the case say Begaye and his wife were arguing during their drive, during which Begaye allegedly produced a revolver and pointed it at the victim.
Prosecutors say the weapon discharged, striking the victim’s upper chest before becoming embedded in the vehicle’s headrest. According to court documents, the victim exited the vehicle, screaming as Begaye fled the scene. Begaye was later found sleeping on a bench at the Shops at Lake Havasu, and taken into custody.
According to prosecutors, emotions were high at the time of the shooting. In a Sept. 22 court filing, Nelson said Begaye and his wife - both reportedly identified as methamphetamine users - had consumed the last of their supply before traveling on the day of the shooting.
Nelson says that lab test results confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in Begaye’s system, and prosecutors report that Begaye’s blood-alcohol concentration was about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
Begaye allegedly made several self-contradictory statements to Lake Havasu City Police detectives when questioned, initially denying the presence of a weapon in the vehicle, and later allegedly saying that he didn’t know the victim. According to prosecutors, Begaye later admitted to discarding the weapon used in the shooting, before telling police that the shooting was unintentional.
