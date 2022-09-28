Begaye

Christopher Begaye

Bond has been reduced for an Albuquerque man accused of attempted second-degree murder, following arguments by defense attorneys that the victim now says the defendant is innocent.

Christopher Begaye, 45, remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond as of Wednesday, on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated DUI and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. That bond amount represented a significant reduction to a $1 million bond set after Begaye’s arrest in early August.

