A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to stand trial later this year on charges of attempted second-degree murder.
Jason J. Fontes, 44, appeared Thursday in Mohave Superior for a bond reduction hearing in his case. According to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, Fontes has no record of having failed to appear in court for any prior hearings, and that Fontes’ $100,000 bond may be excessive as of Thursday.
But according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy Albright, the defendant may be a repetitive offender, with a 2002 felony conviction on charges of aggravated harassment and a slew of misdemeanor convictions from 2006 through 2019; including counts of criminal trespassing by domestic violence, disorderly conduct by domestic violence, assault by domestic violence and harassment by domestic violence. Albright also says that the victim and Fontes have a child together, and that the victim fears for her safety and that of the community should Fontes be released from custody at all.
Fontes was arrested in late October on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Fontes is accused of holding a handgun to the victim’s head during an argument in their home, and pulling the trigger just after the victim ducked beneath the weapon - all while the victim’s 10-year-old son hid in his nearby bedroom.
According to prosecutors, Fontes fled the scene of the shooting incident prior to first responders’ arrival. After multiple attempts by text and telephone to convince Fontes to surrender himself into custody, investigators in the case ultimately found Fontes at a Solar Drive residence. Fontes was taken into custody on Oct. 22.
On Thursday, Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle ordered that Fontes’ bond be reduced to $60,000 after considering the weight of the accusation, and what danger may exist to the community if he were released.
Fontes told Carlisle at Thursday’s hearing that if his bond should be paid, he would remain in Havasu for one week to collect his belongings, and then remain in Prescott while awaiting his trial.
As of Thursday afternoon, Fontes remained in custody at Mohave County Jail. At Thursday’s hearing, Carlisle ordered that Fontes’ trial be scheduled for June 12.
