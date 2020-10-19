October’s school board meeting is set for Tuesday, and attendees can expect to hear an update on the district’s bond projects, as well as a couple of items regarding performance pay.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District meeting will be held at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center, located at 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd. It starts at 6 p.m., and attendance will be limited to follow CDC covid-19 precautions. It will also be live-streamed, which can be viewed on lhusd.org.
The annual bond report will be presented at the beginning of the meeting by Mike Murray, LHUSD director of business services. The report will include an overview of financials and an update on district projects, such as athletic fields and playgrounds.
Item 6.1 is the approval of performance pay site-based goals for the 2020-2021 school year. Performance pay, or Proposition 301, was passed by Arizona voters in 2000 and is paid annually to teachers. The district requires teachers to meet performance measures in order to be eligible for funds.
Goals set by each school include student achievement, professional development and parent communication/involvement. Principals then share how these goals fit within the district’s mission.
Also on the agenda is the approval of the administrator performance pay plan and criteria for the 2020-21 school year.
The district’s procedure for administrator performance pay was approved by the board in 2012. In summary, $20,000 is placed into an “improved performance compensation pool” each year, which will be split evenly among the district’s superintendent, directors, principals and assistant principals as long as the outlined criteria is met. That criteria includes academic gain, parental satisfaction, teacher satisfaction, and professional development.
