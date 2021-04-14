Two Lake Havasu City residents remain in custody at Mohave County Jail this week on $1 million bond for their alleged role in the murder of a former Havasu resident.
Adeline Rea, 31, and Ramon Canas, 44, were arrested Monday afternoon at an address on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place, following eight days of investigation into the death of 37-year-old Stacy J. Hakes on Easter morning. According to police, Rea and Canas allegedly aided Hakes’ killer, identified by police as Havasu resident Brian W. Robinson, 36, after the murder took place.
Robinson remained at large and was believed to be in the Tucson area as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, a grand jury could render a decision later this month as to whether there is sufficient evidence to try Rea and Canas on charges of first-degree murder.
According to police, Hakes was killed on April 4, at Rea’s residence on the 400 block of Sunfield Drive. Investigators have said that Hakes was sitting in his vehicle at the location when he was fatally shot by Robinson.
The extent to which Rea and Canas allegedly aided Robinson after Hakes’ death was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon, and investigation in the case remains ongoing.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477, or online at www.tipsoft.com.
