A woman is in custody on counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault this week, in relation to an alleged shootout with state and county law enforcement that took place at Kingman’s Mohave Community College Campus.
Tabitha B. Rubash, 21, was wanted by authorities since the incident occurred in early April. During that incident, 48-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Juan M. Rodriguez allegedly exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officials while accompanied by Rubash in his vehicle. An Arizona DPS trooper was injured in that incident, before Rodriguez himself was wounded in a later confrontation with Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt, Rubash coordinated with her attorney, Phoenix-based Craig Orent, to surrender herself into custody after an initial court appearance last Tuesday.
The case began on April 1, when Trooper Donald Shed encountered Rodriguez in the Kingman area. Shed allegedly saw Rodriguez fail to stop at a posted stop sign, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Law enforcement officials say that Rodriguez - who was a fugitive wanted for sentencing after a March 1 conviction on charges of transporting dangerous drugs - would not go easily.
Rodriguez allegedly attempted to flee from Shed, before trying to ram the trooper’s vehicle. Rodriguez stopped his vehicle soon afterward, according to initial reports by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and Shed ordered the vehicle’s occupants to exit their vehicle.
According to the report, one of the vehicle’s occupants responded by firing upon Shed with a fully-automatic weapon. Officials say Shed attempted to retreat from the gunfire, at which time Rodriguez pursued him. Shed was struck in his shoulder during the exchange, before Rodriguez and Rubash allegedly made their escape.
Rodriguez was later found in the area of Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus, and was reported to have attempted to hide several items in the desert - including, investigators have said, $30,000 in cash and usable amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies confronted Rodriguez at the scene, where another exchange of gunfire took place. Rodriguez was wounded in that confrontation, and taken into custody.
As of Tuesday, Rodriguez remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond. He is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on May 4 for a pre-trial conference as he awaits trial on charges including attempted first-degree murder, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of a weapon by a felon, endangerment, money laundering, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and one count of criminal damage to property.
Also on May 4, Rodriguez is expected to be sentenced in reference to his March conviction on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.
As of this week, Rubash remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond. Her next scheduled court appearance will take place May 24, at a pre-trial conference.
