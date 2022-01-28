A Lake Havasu City man accused of robbing a Desert Hills store at gunpoint is now being held on $20,000 bond after an initial court appearance this week.
Matthew B. McWhirter, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday after a four-month investigation reportedly led authorities to suspect McWhirter’s involvement in the September armed robbery of adult bookstore in Desert Hills. After questioning by Lake Havasu City Police detectives, McWhirter was charged with counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and contempt of court. McWhirter’s bond was set at an initial court appearance, and remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
McWhirter was additionally on charges of contempt of court. Mohave County Jail officials were unable to clarify as of Friday whether the charge stemmed from actions or behavior during his initial court appearance, or from a possible previous court case.
The alleged robbery took place Sept. 28, when McWhirter allegedly entered the store – located on the 3500 block of London Bridge Road – and brandished a shotgun while demanding money from the store’s cash register. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery suspect fled the scene prior to a response by local law enforcement.
Investigation in the case ultimately led to Mohave County and Lake Havasu City Police detectives serving a search warrant at McWhirter’s home this week. During their search, authorities allegedly found a shotgun similar to one recorded in video surveillance footage at the time of the robbery. Detectives also found a bandana, clothing and shoes that allegedly appeared consistent with those worn by the September robbery suspect.
McWhirter’s case has not yet been filed by prosecutors in Mohave Superior Court, but a grand jury indictment in the case could take place as soon as next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.