Many restrictions at the Mohave County Library were lifted this week, after a decision to reopen the library’s stacks to the reading public.
Throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mohave County Libraries have continued to operate under careful restrictions, with aisles cordoned off as county officials sought to prevent the possible spread of the virus. On March 15, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to lift many of those restrictions in light of declining coronavirus cases throughout the county – and Lake Havasu City residents have been waiting to return.
On Tuesday, Havasu resident Trish Beman stood among the aisles, surrounded by towering rows of books. Her arms were filled with selections chosen from the stacks, now accessible to the public.
“I’m standing in one of my favorite places,” Beman said.
Beman is a lifelong reader, and says that libraries have long been among the first places she visited when moving with her family to a new community. Now retired, she was a frequent visitor of the Mohave County Library prior to the pandemic.
“I love to read,” she said. “It’s very satisfying to be able to visit the aisles again. I was able to read even when they were closed, but it’s not the same.”
Throughout the pandemic, patrons were required to look up what selections they intended to borrow in advance, and request them from library staff. With the aisles once again open to browsing, Beman says it’s a much different experience.
“This is much more fun, and I can find new authors whenever I wander through the stacks,” Beman said.
For Havasu resident Sally Rackley, the lifting of library restrictions was a joyous occasion. Like Beman, the Board of Supervisors’ decision returned not only a joy of reading, but of exploration to the facility.
“It feels awesome to be back,” Rackley said. “I’ve been reading online, but this makes it a lot easier to find new authors, and to try new things in person.”
Although the aisles remain open, however, signage showed on Tuesday that seating areas and furniture at the library would remain closed, with the exception of computers that have remained available to visitors throughout the past year. The library will also continue to refuse donations of puzzles and books as of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.