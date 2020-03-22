McNEAL, Ariz. — A great-horned owl’s nest, tucked high in the wooden rafters of a pole barn at the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area, just got a little more crowded.
After patiently sitting on the nest since early February, an adult female has been joined by a pair of nestlings that hatched sometime this week, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department officials. It’s a show that wildlife enthusiasts won’t want to miss, especially for those who might be staying home more than usual these days. AZGFD’s owl camera allows for an intimate, unedited glimpse into the daily lives of these fascinating birds.
The owl camera also provides a unique educational activity that parents can share with children at home.
In addition to the owl camera, AZGFD offers live-streaming views of wintering sandhill cranes, a nesting pair of bald eagles at Lake Pleasant, endangered desert pupfish at Mesa Community College, and roosting bats at Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area.
To view, visit azgfd.com/wildlife/viewing/.
AZGFD’s live-streaming owl camera was funded by the Arizona Sportsmen for Wildlife Conservation (AZSFWC). For more information about the department’s live-streaming cameras and other wildlife-viewing opportunities, visit www.azgfd.com/wildlife/viewing/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.