PHOENIX – A bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) to ban electronic voting equipment as the primary method for tabulating votes in Arizona has advanced.

According to the proposed bill, unless the equipment meets U.S. Department of Defense cybersecurity standards, equipment is manufactured in the United States and source codes for the equipment are maintained by the auditor general, electronic voting equipment could not be used in an election.

