Electronic voting systems have been the subject of ongoing criticism over the past several years, as officials continue to question their security. Now, Arizona’s senate majority leader is calling on Arizona counties to seek other means of processing votes in future elections.

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, of Lake Havasu City, contacted boards of supervisors throughout Arizona’s 15 counties to challenge the use of electronic voting machines as a primary means of collecting votes in future elections. Borrelli issued a letter to county officials throughout the state on Monday, urging those officials against use of electronic voting equipment as a primary means of tabulating votes in their elections.

