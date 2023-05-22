Electronic voting systems have been the subject of ongoing criticism over the past several years, as officials continue to question their security. Now, Arizona’s senate majority leader is calling on Arizona counties to seek other means of processing votes in future elections.
Sen. Sonny Borrelli, of Lake Havasu City, contacted boards of supervisors throughout Arizona’s 15 counties to challenge the use of electronic voting machines as a primary means of collecting votes in future elections. Borrelli issued a letter to county officials throughout the state on Monday, urging those officials against use of electronic voting equipment as a primary means of tabulating votes in their elections.
Borrelli’s letter follows similar measures that he proposed under SB 1074 earlier this year. The bill would have required that counties use means other than electronic voting equipment in counting, tabulating or verifying votes unless that equipment met or exceeded standards set by the U.S. Department of Defense. The bill required that all such machines used in future Arizona elections would be manufactured in the United States, and that source codes for such equipment must be submitted to the Auditor General. That bill was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs in April.
“The election equipment required by the bill, as well as the problem it purports to solve, does not exist,” Hobbs said in an April 6 letter to Senate President Warren Petersen in reference to her decision. “This bill neither strengthens our democracy nor ensures that Arizonans can better exercise their fundamental right to vote.”
Borrelli said in his letter, dated May 22, that Hobbs’ veto has exposed Arizona voting systems to possible future tampering.
“She’s exposing our electronic voting systems, which are made with components from countries considered adversaries to the U.S., to attacks and putting Arizona as well as the rest of the nation in an extremely vulnerable and dangerous position,” Borrelli wrote.
Borrelli now says that the Arizona legislature will use its plenary authority under Senate Concurrent Resolution 1037, to challenge electronic voting systems which don’t meet the standards initially set under SB 1074. That resolution was passed by the state senate and transmitted to the Arizona Secretary of State in April.
That resolution referenced potential foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible flaws in software security among voting machines manufactured by Election Systems and Software, as well as Dominion ImageCast X devices.
“Electronic voting systems are not mandated in statute to be used as a primary method for counting, tabulating and verification,” Borrelli said in his letter to county boards of supervisors this week. “Therefore, be it resolved by the Fifty-Sixth Legislature that no electronic voting systems in the state of Arizona may be used as the primary method for conducting, counting, tabulating or verifying federal elections, unless those systems meet the requirements set under SCR 1037.”
But Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said if Borrelli and other lawmakers want to impose the mandate, they have round up the votes to amend the actual law and then have it signed by the governor, "which is not the case for this non-binding resolution.''
County officials from Maricopa and Pima counties agreed with Fontes' assessment.
"A single member of the Arizona State Senate cannot make laws or direct other divisions of government to take actions counter to state law,'' he said in a prepared statement. And that law, Hickman said, requires the use of tabulation equipment to count paper ballots.
Constance Hargrove, Pima County's elections director, agreed.
"This is a resolution, not legislation, regarding election equipment and systems,'' she said in her statement.
"It does not have the force of law,'' Hargrove said. "It's the opinion of legislators.''
Local reactions
According to Mohave County Chief Civil Counsel Ryan Esplin, the resolution was neither signed by Hobbs nor approved through referendum, and will not be legally binding. But it may yet bear discussion by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors within the coming weeks.
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould discussed the issue of voting machine security on Monday.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Gould said. “We can (use methods other than electronic voting) … It would look like a lot of people counting ballots. I don’t know if someone is going to be able to come up with a completely American-made voting machine before the next election, though.”
According to Gould, election security remains a key issue in Arizona. And Gould blames one county specifically for possible breaches in that security during the 2020 and 2022 elections.
“They were botched by Maricopa County,” Gould said. “But our elections were fairly clean. We didn’t have the same problems as they did. Mohave County won’t have a problem with SCR 1037, but Pima and Maricopa Counties are probably going to sue the senate over it.”
But as prevalent as accusations of tampering or lax election security may remain in reference to Central Arizona, Supervisor Jean Bishop remained uncertain this week as to how extensive those flaws may have been.
“I suspect there were some problems in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa Counties,” Bishop said on Monday. “But nothing was ever shown to prove that was the case. Are we supposed to spend six months after every election hand-counting our votes? I like to look at the facts and concrete evidence. A few people might have mishandled things, but was there fraud? I haven’t seen any evidence of that.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, Borrelli’s proposed cure may be worse than the disease in Mohave County.
“The hand-counting of ballots, by my best guess, would take between two weeks and two months,” Johnson said. “It costs taxpayers $44,000 to run (the count) on election day as it stands now. So the costs (of hand-counting future election totals) could be extremely high. Finding and hiring the amount of people to hand count would be close to impossible.”
Johnson says that if Mohave County should eschew electronic voting in future elections, it would remedy little.
“We take election security seriously, and have prosecuted violators,” Johnson said. “Our machines are certified and kept up to date, our election staff undergoes extensive training, we have poll watchers and inspectors. We also have live stream video of tabulation equipment when counting ballots.”
Howard Fischer of Capital Media Services contributed to this article
