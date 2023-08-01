Sonny Borrelli

Sonny Borrelli, left, says he’s forming an exploratory committee to consider a run for Buster Johnson’s seat on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

PHOENIX — Rebuffed in its bid for a veto, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns now wants lawmakers and the governor to essentially reimburse them for the revenues they will be losing with her decision to sign legislation stripping them of their ability to tax residential rentals.

But they are likely to face hostility from the Republicans who control the Legislature who have championed the repeal.

0
1
0
0
3

Tags

(1) comment

Fred Bonner

Nice, Borelli votes to cut a tax that will hurt his district and the State takes no loss at all. The landlords will not be cutting any rent, they will be pocketing this win fall.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.