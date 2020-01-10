District 5 State Senator Sonny Borrelli, of Lake Havasu City, is trying to bring a veterans’ home to Northwest Arizona.
Borrelli officially introduced the bill, SB 1112, into the senate on Thursday and District 5 Representatives Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci are among the bill’s eight co-sponsors. The bill calls for $25 million from the state’s general fund to be moved to the Department of Veteran’s Services for the construction of a nursing and rehabilitative care facility for veterans in Mohave County.
“The first cost of our freedom is to take care of our veterans,” Borrelli said. “I will do everything I can to take care of those who served our country.”
The facility would be the fifth veterans’ home in Arizona with homes already operating in Phoenix and Tuscon and construction underway on similar facilities in Flagstaff and Yuma. According to a press release from Borrelli, the goal of the veterans’ homes is to, “maintain veterans’ highest practicable physical, mental and psychosocial well-being.” Veterans in the home would have access to skilled nurses, therapeutic recreation, and social services.
According to the press release, Mohave County has one of the highest rates of veteran populations in the state. So Borrelli says it is time to open up a facility to care for them.
“Years ago they did a feasibility study for veterans homes and Mohave County was part of that,” Borrelli said. “But for the last two years the priorities have always been the other parts of the state. They got Yuma, they got Flagstaff, well now it is our turn. This time that is what I am fighting for.”
SB 1112 is asking for Arizona to pay for a one-time expenditure of $25 million for the facility, which Borrelli said would be 35 percent of the construction costs. According to the bill, that money cannot be spent until the federal government is committed to paying the remaining 65 percent for construction. Borrelli said the facility would ultimately be operated and maintained by the federal government.
“Our congressional delegation is going to have to support it, because they have to put that in the (federal) budget to fund it,” Borrelli said. “I have already spoken with Congressman (Paul) Gosar and Senator (Martha) McSally and they are both enthusiastic and want to support it.”
Borrelli said another benefit of the veterans’ home will be a boost to Mohave County’s economy.
“Not only does it take care of our veterans, but it is a great economic opportunity for the state because it creates jobs,” he said. “Those are nursing jobs, facility maintenance jobs, food and beverage revenue coming into the state because somebody has got to feed them.”
According to the press release, experts would determine whether the proposed home would be built in Kingman, Bullhead City, or Lake Havasu City after SB 1112 becomes law and the feasibility study is completed. Borrelli told Today’s News-Herald that a private party has offered to donate 30 acres of land new Kingman for the facility.
