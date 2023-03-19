Borrelli’s electronic voting equipment ban moves forward

Sen. Sonny Borrelli’s (R-Lake Havasu City) bill that would ban electronic voting equipment as the primary method for tabulating votes passed the House Municipal Oversight and Elections Committee.

PHOENIX – A bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) to ban electronic voting equipment as the primary method for tabulating votes in Arizona continues to advance in the House.

With the push for Arizona to hand-count ballots, Borrelli said Senate Bill 1074 reflects what he sees as a national security issue.

