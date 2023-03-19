Borrelli’s electronic voting equipment ban moves forward

PHOENIX – A bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) to ban electronic voting equipment as the primary method for tabulating votes in Arizona continues to advance in the House.
With the push for Arizona to hand-count ballots, Borrelli said Senate Bill 1074 reflects what he sees as a national security issue.
In order to use electronic voting equipment in elections, the bill would require the equipment to meet the standards laid out by the Department of Defense regarding cybersecurity, be manufactured in the U.S. and have the source codes submitted to the auditor general.
The bill would also allow a special master to be appointed to examine the equipment and source codes. Source codes give the computer instructions on Election Day, including how to count votes. The special master would then be given the authority to issue a public report of the tabulation of votes to the superior court and submit a report to the secretary of state to review the certification of the equipment.
“This is not about 2020 or 2022. I took an oath 45 years ago when I was 18 years old. This is about national security,” Borrelli said. “This equipment needs to be the same standards as we use for our weapons.”
Borrelli told the House Municipal Oversight Elections Committee on Wednesday that since the Department of Homeland Security labeled election infrastructure as critical infrastructure, election equipment should be treated as military equipment, or have the same standards that are met with the country’s weapon systems.
Borrelli said materials for election machines should not come from countries that “want to do us harm.” He included China as an example.
“This is critical infrastructure with a third-party vendor that technically none of us as elected officials, government officials, have any kind of oversight (of what) the taxpayers are paying for,” Borrelli said.
Borrelli has long claimed that electronic voting equipment could be hacked and could result in skewing elections. He said he wants to transfer source code oversight to the auditor general from the secretary of state to “take the politics out of it.” Borrelli said that more entities, such as county officials, should have access to source codes to ensure “everything is running properly.”
Tabulation equipment is assembled in the United States, but not manufactured. Arguments against the bill include that the U.S. currently does not have a manufacturing source available to make the equipment.
Opponents also said that private companies may feel reluctant to do business with the government if they have to turn over source codes.
“The opposition will say there’s no way these companies can comply with this. I say that’s garbage,” Borrelli said.
Jen Marson with the Arizona Association of Counties spoke against the bill, testifying that voting equipment is air-gapped, so the Department of Defense guidelines would “likely” not align. The department would need to create a subsection addressing voting equipment which is already covered by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.
If the bill is signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs it would go into effect in the fall, and the electric equipment currently in the state couldn’t be used since it doesn’t meet the bill’s standards.
“I understand where the sponsor is coming from. His belief is not using machines at all so the fact that eliminating the machines possibly sometime in 2023 … I don’t think he has an issue with that but we do,” Marson said.
Other arguments from opponents included cost expenses associated with changing the election equipment or transitioning to hand counting.
The bill passed the committee down party lines 6-4 with Democrats arguing that the bill is based on conspiracy theories. Republicans argued that this is a way to regain voter trust in elections.
Rep. Justin Heap (R- District 10) claimed that there is no way of knowing if there was election fraud when election equipment is sourced out by a third party from another country.
“Whether or not there was voter fraud or not in the election is really irrelevant to this committee because the fact is that a large percentage of our voting base does not have confidence in our elections,” Heap said. “And if that is the case, then it becomes the duty of the Legislature to act to address this to give people confidence by passing laws.”
