Bullhead City Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on the side of the road earlier this week.
Police in Bullhead identified the woman on Thursday as Megan Rae Jean Hannah, 27, of Medford, Oregon. Police used a fingerprint analysis to identify the woman.
Hannah's body was found on Sunday by a passing motorist on Arroyo Vista Drive. Police say she had multiple gunshot wounds.
An investigation involving several police agency revealed that Hannah was last seen with her boyfriend, Ryan Lynn Clark, 37. Police said Clark has an extensive violent criminal history.
According to a news release, Clark had checked into a hotel room in Laughlin after the murder occurred and traveled to the Bullhead City from Oregon in a rental car. The rental car was seen on surveillance video leaving the crime scene area, off Arroyo Vista Drive, in the early morning hours of Jan. 2.
Bullhead City Police issued a felony homicide arrest warrant for Clark. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department assisted in a traffic stop on Casino Drive in Laughlin when Clark left his hotel room on Thursday afternoon. Las Vegas Metro police arrested Clark without incident on the felony warrant for homicide.
Inside his rental car, police located several items belonging to Megan Hannah. A search warrant was conducted on his hotel room where detectives located more of the victim's belongings, the weapon believed to be used in the homicide, and bullets consistent with the ammunition found at the crime scene.
Clark will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, NV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.