Bradley Ford will break ground today on its new dealership on Industrial Boulevard.
Owner Mike Bradley, a four-decade auto industry veteran, said he is proud to embark upon a campaign to build the finest Ford dealership in the region and prepare the business and community for the future.
Kingman-based TR Orr Construction, Inc. began demolition activity in late December to set the stage for building a brand-new dealership where the Ford store is located at 1690 Industrial Blvd.
“It’s time to recognize that my facility has run its course and all facets of it need to be updated,” Bradley said. “This community has supported Bradley Ford for over the last 30 years and it’s my time to reinvest in my facility to enable and allow our customers to have a better experience overall, and this is one of the ways I can give back...My customers and community deserve it and so do my (75) employees.”
Bradley said his passion for selling and servicing vehicles is strong and that he’s excited the new dealership is designed to embrace the Ford Motor Company commitment to carrying electric vehicle inventory of 40 to 50% by 2035.
“The transition going from fuel vehicles to the electric age is going to be interesting, but I’m looking forward to it,” Bradley said. His son Blake Bradley said the new facility will feature electric chargers between every service bay with exterior chargers for customers and another for the general public.
``We’re going to have EV all over the property so that we can move through this transition efficiently,” Blake Bradley said.
Project Manager Randy Cook said TR Orr is working with the Bradley’s to strategically demolish portions of the dealership campus at a time, creating space for new construction to come. ``We’re hoping to be done with all of the work by end of summer, 2024,” Cook said.
``They’re fantastic to work with. I have nothing but good things to say about them,” Blake said of the contractor. His dad said they’re also very pleased with the design service contribution by Lake Havasu based Selberg Associates.
