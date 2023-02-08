Bradley Ford

An artist rendering of the inside of the new Bradley Ford which is set to break ground today is seen here.

 Courtesy

Bradley Ford will break ground today on its new dealership on Industrial Boulevard.

Owner Mike Bradley, a four-decade auto industry veteran, said he is proud to embark upon a campaign to build the finest Ford dealership in the region and prepare the business and community for the future.

