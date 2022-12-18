River City Newspapers has assigned Brandon Bowers and Rich Brest to regional roles for the Lake Havasu City-based newspaper company.

In addition to his position as editor of Today’s News-Herald and Parker Pioneer, Bowers will serve as regional editor for RCN, which recently acquired the Kingman Miner, Mohave Valley Daily News, Laughlin Times, Needles Desert Star and Wickenburg Sun.

