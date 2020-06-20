After months of pouring over the numbers, the Lake Havasu City Council will vote to adopt the final budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 at its meeting on Tuesday.
City Manager Jess Knudson said this year’s budget is a little unusual, given that it was created during the height of uncertainty surrounding the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Although the city is gathering more and more information about how the economy has been effected by the health crisis all the time, Knudson has said this year’s budget is set up to deal with both a 20% reduction in city revenues and an increase in revenue next year depending on how the next 12 months unfold.
Total expenses: $166,303,236
The total budgeted expenses in the final budget represents the limit that Lake Havasu City will be able to spend in fiscal year 2020-21, according to Arizona state statute. The city is free to spend less money than the budgeted amount, and in fact has included several mechanisms in the budget that ensure spending decisions are revisited throughout the year to ensure that the purchases are financially viable. Last year’s expenditure limitation was $148,611,388.
Public Safety spending: $32,315,549
The fire department is budgeted to spend $14,389,276 with about $12.6 million going toward personnel costs and $1.5 million for operations and maintenance. Meanwhile, the police department’s budget is $17,926,273 including $14.4 million for personnel and about $2.2 million for maintenance. Personnel costs are expected to rise for both departments with the departments combining to account for more than half of the salary raises associated with the positional analysis study.
Capital Improvement Plan: $18,676,758
The CIP has already been approved by the City Council and includes a total of $76,194,151 in new spending over the next five years, but is particularly conservative next year with just over $18.6 million planned in 2020-21. Many of the cuts in spending for next year were to projects that would normally be financed by the general fund in an effort to save money with uncertain finances available. Only $450,298 has been budgeted out of the general fund next year, and those are all carryover projects that were started in 2019-20 and not finished. Water and wastewater projects make up the vast majority of the spending next year with about $11.8 million in maintenance and improvement projects. Another $2 million is earmarked for street projects next year with almost $3 million in drainage projects.
Positional analysis: $1 million
Originally slated as a Plan B item, the positional analysis study meant to raise city workers wages up to the market rate was budgeted to cost $600,000 in salary increases when it was tentatively scheduled for implementation on Jan. 1. After some promising economic numbers and a high priority placed on the study by the City Council the plan is now tentatively scheduled to be implemented on either Aug. 1 or Sept. 1. Olsen said that will put the new price tag between about $1,030,000 and $992,000 depending on which month it goes into effect.
Total employee cost: $51,934,399
A total of 516.1 full-time equivalent positions have been approved and will be paid for through the general fund, special revenue funds, and enterprise fund. Employees’ salaries and hourly costs are expected to be $32,412,895 with a little more than $9 million in retirement costs, $6 million in healthcare costs, and $4 million in other benefits. That does not include positional analysis, which is expected to add about $1 million in salary if implemented in August or September. Implementing positional analysis will also add to the total cost for retirement and other benefits.
Estimated revenues: $127,109,511
Although city staff has projected up to a 20% drop in city revenues in fiscal year 2020-21, the budget actually estimates about $8 million in more revenue than predicted in the FY 2019-20 budget. While the proposed budget estimates lower revenues from many of its typical sources like the city sales tax, the budget anticipates $20,095,937 in miscellaneous grants, IGAs and reimbursements compared to just $2.5 million in last year’s budget.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council during its work session that including a large grant amount will allow the city to spend any additional revenue that comes in, whether it is in the form of grants and relief funding, or a faster than expected economic recovery.
Plan B items: $4.6 million
This year Havasu has included a list of Plan B items that it would like to purchase during the next fiscal year, but will remain in limbo for several months even after the final budget is adopted. Plan B items are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 1 implementation, but the City Council is expected to review the purchases sometime in the fall to make sure the money is available. Plan B items include the purchase of four patrol vehicles for the police department, mowers for public works, a new CERT vehicle for the fire department, an IT server upgrade, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.