AAW 2022

Jordan Koeninger, who has a spinal cord injury, wake surfing in Lake Havasu.

 Today's News-Herald

Arizona Adaptive Watersports is kicking off the 2023 season with its annual event on Lake Havasu Friday and Saturday, bringing its specialized equipment back to the lake to help anyone with a disability enjoy some water-based adventure.

It will be the third year in a row that AAW has visited Lake Havasu. The Christian non-profit organization’s mission is to help “anyone with a disability have access to get on the water and embrace the freedom and adventure that awaits.” To do that, AAW will bring a trailer full of “adaptive” equipment such as specialized sit-down water skis and kayaks that are designed to keep the user upright.

