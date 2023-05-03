Arizona Adaptive Watersports is kicking off the 2023 season with its annual event on Lake Havasu Friday and Saturday, bringing its specialized equipment back to the lake to help anyone with a disability enjoy some water-based adventure.
It will be the third year in a row that AAW has visited Lake Havasu. The Christian non-profit organization’s mission is to help “anyone with a disability have access to get on the water and embrace the freedom and adventure that awaits.” To do that, AAW will bring a trailer full of “adaptive” equipment such as specialized sit-down water skis and kayaks that are designed to keep the user upright.
“Say, for instance, you have ALS and your arms don’t work. We can still take you water skiing on our equipment – you don’t have to be able to use your arms to water ski,” said event organizer Jo Crawford. “It allows the disabled participant to sit down and ski. A lot of these people would never go to Lake Havasu if we weren’t there with the right equipment, support staff, and training.”
The event is open to anyone with a physical or cognitive disability and their family members or caregivers. Crawford said participants include people with Parkinson’s, spinal cord injuries, or who have had a stroke, while local organizations like Milemarkers and New Horizons are planning to bring some of their clients to participate as well.
Crawford said the lake isn’t always a welcoming place for a person with disabilities, as typical water recreation equipment can be difficult or even impossible for them to use. She said for a person in a wheel chair, even crossing the beach to get to the water’s edge can be too much.
That is where AAW comes in.
“We break barriers,” Crawford said. “We bring out portable plastic sidewalks so that the wheel chairs can get on it to get to the lake. That is the first barrier that we break.”
Once they get to the water, AAW continues to break barriers with not only specialized equipment, but also experienced volunteers to help the participants safely enjoy the water. Crawford said it takes 12 volunteers for each participant.
Arizona Adaptive Watersports was started about five years ago on Barlett Lake, near Scottsdale, which remains the group’s home base. Crawford said they received a Hartford-Move United grant a couple years ago to pay for a trailer that allows them to take their show on the road. In addition to the annual trip to Havasu, they also visit Lake Powell once per year.
“We do the best we can to make it a family event,” Crawford said. “So a mom, dad and their disabled son get to go tubing together, they get to go fishing, they get to go on a boat ride, or go kayaking together. It’s one time when the family gets to play together.”
AAW’s event in Havasu will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at Crazy Horse Campground. Crawford said they already have about 20 to 25 participants signed up on Friday, and another 10 on Saturday, but she said they are looking for ways to attract more participants throughout Mohave County – both this year and in the future.
Crawford also suggested that anyone who may be interested come visit them Crazy Horse this weekend to see what adaptive water sports is all about.
