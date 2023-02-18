Rickety Cricket

The outside of Rickety Cricket in downtown Kingman is seen here.

 Dave Hawkins/Special to Today’s News-Herald

Rickety Cricket in downtown Kingman will be closing briefly as new ownership rebrands and reopens the property as the award-winning Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery (GCB) extends its footprint across northern Arizona. Closure comes Tuesday with GCB planning to begin its operations at 312 E. Beale Street sometime the week of March 6.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to expand our brand into Kingman,” said GCB founder-owner John Peasley. “The community there has already welcomed us with open arms. We can’t wait to join the downtown area.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.