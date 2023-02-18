Rickety Cricket in downtown Kingman will be closing briefly as new ownership rebrands and reopens the property as the award-winning Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery (GCB) extends its footprint across northern Arizona. Closure comes Tuesday with GCB planning to begin its operations at 312 E. Beale Street sometime the week of March 6.
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to expand our brand into Kingman,” said GCB founder-owner John Peasley. “The community there has already welcomed us with open arms. We can’t wait to join the downtown area.”
Previous owners Terry and Stacy Thomson opened the historic Kingman Club in 2015 and expanded and opened Rickety Cricket in Aug., 2017. The GCB transition does not impact other Rickety Cricket operations in Kingman (Dirty Dough), Lake Havasu City (Tap House) or elsewhere.
Peasley said he is very impressed with what the Thomson’s have achieved and that he intends to add some GCB touches to the industrial design Terry created at Rickety Cricket.
“We’re going to put in some more woodwork. The metal is amazing but a lot of our stuff is woodsy, cabin feel,” Peasley said. “So you’ll see lots of light pine and old barn house wood additions on the walls.”
A variety of home-brewed beer and creative spirits crafted from scratch will be available at the Kingman GCB, as well its popular menu items.
``We do a lot of comfort foods,” Peasley said. ``We do hot chicken, sandwiches, Reubens, some barbeque and obviously pizza.”
Peasley said he plans to rent, lease or possibly purchase property just east of the building to establish a 25 ft.-wide linear strip for dog friendly outdoor activity including corn hole, horse shoes and a small stage for a musician. Two pool tables crafted of logs will be placed inside for upstairs entertainment on the second floor of the 10,000 sq. ft. facility.
Peasley said Kingman makes good business sense as the company he started nearly two decades ago has other outlets in Flagstaff, Williams and Page.
“I’m looking to dot the Grand Canyon. We’ve found this niche in these tourist towns, especially towns that invest,” Peasley said. ``When you can utilize and bring tourism and locals and nightlife and people want to hang out, that’s where we’ve done our best work, so why change a model that’s working.”
Peasley said it appears he’ll retain a little less than half of the current Rickety Cricket staff and that he’s recruiting employees through Indeed and Facebook.
Peasley said dedication, good fortune and lots of luck has helped him build a successful brewing company. The Navy veteran said he arrived in Williams at the age of 24 in 2006 with $1,500 bucks in his pocket and sold curios at a cafe as he pondered his future, reading books about entrepreneurship and brewing.
“I started thinking this town needs a brewery,” he said. ``I came up with the idea for the Grand Canyon Brewing Company and bought the websites and I got really lucky.”
Peasley’s business break came in Semper Fidelis fashion when he met a Marine Corp Vietnam veteran who agreed to lend him a half-million dollars to chase his dream.
Mission accomplished. Next stop Kingman.
