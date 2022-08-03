Sparring

Devin Ray spars with Bridge City Combat coach Christian Beyers in preparation for his RUF 48 featherweight fight.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Local MMA gym Bridge City Combat is sending three of its amateur fighters to compete in RUF 48 on Saturday in Phoenix, with one of the bouts being a title fight.

Trenten Beyers of Bridge City Combat will fight Antonio Ruiz for the vacant amateur 125-pound flyweight world title. Byers is ranked No. 33 of 186 US West amateur flyweights while Ruiz is ranked No. 53.

