Local MMA gym Bridge City Combat is sending three of its amateur fighters to compete in RUF 48 on Saturday in Phoenix, with one of the bouts being a title fight.
Trenten Beyers of Bridge City Combat will fight Antonio Ruiz for the vacant amateur 125-pound flyweight world title. Byers is ranked No. 33 of 186 US West amateur flyweights while Ruiz is ranked No. 53.
“I just treat it as any other fight,” Beyers said. “I’m going to keep training as hard as I can and know that I will put myself in the best position.”
Beyers has two amateur fights under his belt, both which resulted in a win in the first round. His first fight resulted in a head-kick TKO and his second and most recent fight in November 2021 also resulted in a TKO.
Also fighting out of Lake Havasu City, Bridge City Combat’s Brandon Elizondo will be competing in the 135-pound flyweight bout versus Ezra Elliot.
Elizondo has lost both of his amateur fights. His last fight came to a decision in RUF 47 on May 15, 2022.
“I felt good both fights, no excuses,” Elizondo said. “Those first two fights I put in a lot of work, but didn’t get the result I wanted, so I put in a lot, a lot, a lot for this one.”
Bridge City Combat’s Devin Ray will fight Enrique Barcenas Saturday in the featherweight division. Both fighters are 1-0 in their amateur careers.
Ray’s last fight in May was RUF 47 also in Phoenix and resulted in a first round submission, where Ray had his opponent in a rear naked choke just under thirty seconds in.
To mentally prepare for heading into a fight Ray will tell himself, “I deserve this and I can’t be beat,” he said.
Bridge City Combat has three more fights planned after this weekend’s bout. The next one will be in October in Laughlin.
