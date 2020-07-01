Unlike Lake Havasu City’s last holiday weekend, the Bridgewater Channel is remaining open for mooring during Independence Day and onwards.
“There are no plans to close the Channel or any beaches, or restrict mooring in the Channel,” Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, said Wednesday. “We need [to] continue to educate people on the need for proper physical distancing, and closing some areas would result in a concentration of people in other areas.”
The city’s first mooring restriction went into effect at the end of March as an attempt to encourage social distancing. Violators were subject to civil sanctions and fines. The restriction was lifted at the end of May as part of the city and state’s plan to slowly reopen.
Coronavirus cases have since spiked both locally and statewide, but closures and restrictions will not affect the Channel. The city reminds residents to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands often, and wearing a mask when social distancing is impossible.
