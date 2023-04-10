Brief heat wave hits region, expected to break Wednesday

Bill Brunckhorst and his son Ryan Brunckhorst of Montana paddle board in Thompson Bay to keep cool as temperatures climbed into the high 90s on Monday. It’s expected to be hot again today, before cooling back down starting Wednesday.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu City is flirting with triple digits for the first time this year as a brief heat wave has settled into the region early this week. But the high temperatures are expected to begin breaking as early as Wednesday, and start trending back towards more typical April weather.

Meteorologist Brian Planz with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Office said on Monday morning that temperatures in Havasu were expected to reach a high of 97 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday. Planz said the current spike in temperatures are unlikely to break local 55-year records of 106 on April 10 or 102 on April 11 – both set in 1989. But they are significantly higher than the average high temperature of 85 degrees this time of year.

