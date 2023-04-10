Brief heat wave hits region, expected to break Wednesday

Lake Havasu City is flirting with triple digits for the first time this year as a brief heat wave has settled into the region early this week. But the high temperatures are expected to begin breaking as early as Wednesday, and start trending back towards more typical April weather.
Meteorologist Brian Planz with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Office said on Monday morning that temperatures in Havasu were expected to reach a high of 97 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday. Planz said the current spike in temperatures are unlikely to break local 55-year records of 106 on April 10 or 102 on April 11 – both set in 1989. But they are significantly higher than the average high temperature of 85 degrees this time of year.
Planz said people planning to be active outdoors should make sure to take the necessary precautions early this week, especially since it’s the first real heat of the year and there hasn’t been time to adjust. Planz suggested drinking lots of water, and limiting physical activity during peak mid-afternoon temperatures.
Planz said the current heat is being caused by a ridge of high pressure building up over the area, but temperatures are expected to cool back down starting Wednesday.
“By mid-week we will have a trough moving in along the Pacific Coast and into the Mountain West which is going to cause us to cool off again,” Planz said.
NWS is forecasting high temperatures of 92 on Wednesday, 82 on Thursday and 81 on Friday.
But Planz said those cool temperatures aren’t expected to stick around too long either. NWS is forecasting highs of 87 on Saturday and 92 on Sunday under building high pressure.
“It is going to warm back up again, but nothing too dramatic at this point,” Planz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.