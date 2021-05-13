Lake Havasu City’s first public discussions about the operational budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 could not have been more different than they were a year ago.
Last year’s uncertainty surrounding how the pandemic would affect the local economy and, in turn, city revenues, was replaced with cautious optimism driven by a surge of tourism and sales tax revenue over the past several months. Concerns about a structural deficit within the city’s general fund were replaced with confidence that Havasu now has enough money coming in to start tackling some of the maintenance issues staff and City Council has been discussing for more than two years. And discussions about the need to either raise taxes or cut city services were put to bed back in March, replaced on Thursday with the prospect of adding some staffing positions for the first time in several years.
“The approach this year was certainly different than last year, and different than other budgets in recent memory for Lake Havasu City,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
Last year at this time Havasu and the rest of the world were dealing with a lot of unknowns associated with the early days of the pandemic and nobody was sure about exactly how the local economy would respond.
“Now we are in a situation where, over the last several months, we have seen a large increase in tourism,” Knudson said. “A lot of our local businesses achieved success in terms of businesses generating profits.”
In all, the proposed budget for FY21-22 charts out $176,400,922 in expenditures from this July through the following June – an increase of 16.5 percent over the $151,422,236 budgeted expenses for this fiscal year. Councilmember David Lane noted that the $25.5 million increase in the budget is a larger jump than Havasu usually has from year to year. But he said the large difference is mainly due to the council passing a conservative budget in the face of such uncertainty last June.
“If we had budgeted normally it wouldn’t be as big of an increase,” Lane said. “And even then when you look at what was budgeted and what was actually spent you still came in under budget – and it was a very conservative budget. Every year that I have been up year you all come in under budget and don’t spend all the money that has been allocated to you.”
According to current projections, Lake Havasu City expects to spend an estimated $113,640,049 by the close of the fiscal year at the end of June – about $38 million less than was included in the budget.
The largest single factor that accounts for the increase in the overall budget from this year to last year is the 5-year Capital Improvement Plan that was discussed by the council in detail at the previous budget work session in April. If passed as proposed, Havasu would spend $20 million more on the CIP next fiscal year than it is spending this year. Last year the council agreed to a bare-bones CIP to put a pause on projects until the city got a better idea of its finances following the pandemic. Additionally, about $10 million budgeted in this year’s CIP are for projects that were slated for this year but now are not expected to be finished by June. The money set aside for those projects will roll over into the FY21-22 budget to allow the city to finish up.
Other notable increases in this year’s budget include an additional $3.38 million for personnel costs, an extra $2 million to purchase supplies, and $3.5 million more budgeted for services. The only decrease in proposed expenses this year compared to last year is the “other expenditures” category which is a little more than $13 million lower than last year. City staff said that reflects the $6.4 million Havasu received from the CARES Act and the $6.6 million from the American Recovery Act during the current fiscal year.
Lane said this is the fifth time he has gone through the budgeting process as a councilmember, and noted that in each of the past four years the council has had to ask staff to “do more with less.” But with this year’s budget the council is asking staff to do about the same amount, with a little bit more resources.
“We are not going to go crazy because we really don’t know what the future holds, but we do have a little bit of breathing room,” Lane said to staff and department heads present at the work session. “In looking at your budgets for your departments you have still been very conservative when it comes to that and are not asking for every pie in the sky. We appreciate that. It is still a need versus a want, and I can tell by looking at your budgets that you are still asking for what you need. All the stuff that you are asking for is to make life better for the people of Lake Havasu City, and to do you jobs the best that you can.”
