Tomorrow’s future law enforcement officers felt little extra HEAT this past week.
For the past week, 48 cadets from the Lake Havasu City police explorers and surrounding police explorers groups participated in the Havasu Explorer Academy and Training (HEAT) hosted by the Lake Havasu City police department. During this high-stress academy, cadets were given basic law enforcement training that focuses leadership, discipline, and physical fitness.
According to Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, the department’s public information officer, HEAT training has been happening in Lake Havasu City for the past 20 years and offers those in the police explorers program an experience they will be hard pressed to find elsewhere in the state.
“The HEAT training is one of the only high-stress academies in the state,” Sgt. Tribolet said. “The training is very similar to a legitimate Police Academy, only condensed into a week-long course. A certified officer instructs each class.”
During this seven day period Tribolet says the cadets receive classroom instruction on law enforcement topics such as high-risk traffic stops, Active shooters, K-9 Demos, and Defensive Tactics. But HEAT training is also more than just learning in the classroom.
“All of the courses that we teach in the classroom have a hands-on segment to give the cadets a real-world experience,” Tribolet explained. “The purpose is to see how the cadets retain the knowledge and apply it in a real scenario.”
The physical demands of the academy is not an optional requirement. According to the application forum for the 2022 HEAT training it is mandatory that cadets be able to do 10 sit-ups, 10 push-ups and a mile and a half run without stopping.
During a class like defensive tactics, cadets were challenged with completing a cardio circuit and then immediately fending off an attack from their instructors using the defensive tactics they had been taught.
While there is a steep difficulty curve at the start of the training, cadets like Angel Velarde from Parker say it is well worth the extra effort.
“If you keep pushing through to the end, it gets much better,” Velarde said. “It teaches you discipline and strength and helps you get better. If the cadet comes back better, this will make our team better.”
HEAT’s class of 2022 graduated from the program Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.