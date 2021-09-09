Two cups of coffee sat steaming on a table at Black Bear Diner on Wednesday morning as two gentlemen shared the morning, swapping stories together as they have many times before. Walt Lietz and Tom Fenech were strangers not too long ago, living separate lives that unbeknownst to them were interwoven by the nation’s worst national tragedy.
Fenech, a former New York City firefighter, noticed photos and memorabilia from 9/11 hanging on a back wall of the Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home while he was serving on the Honor Guard at a funeral. They don’t remember how, but Fenech and Lietz, owner and president of the facility, struck up a conversation, soon realizing that they worked only a few hundred feet away from one another at Ground Zero. Their conversation eventually took them across the street to the same diner they now sat in, years later.
Lietz, a humble yet fiery 71-year-old with white hair, a clean cut mustache and bright eyes, deals with death, put simply. It’s just in his nature and one of the talents God has blessed him with, he said — helping people take care of their loved ones. He’s been a mortician since he was 17 years old and moved to Havasu in 1976 after buying a local funeral home, which eventually became known as Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home after he partnered with another local funeral director, Carlton Fraze.
In the 1980s, he and a group of other morticians started the Disaster Mortuary Operations Response Team (DMORT), which included ten regions throughout the nation. With his Region 9 team, which included the best of the best from California, Arizona and Hawaii, he took care of countless mass fatalities across the globe, including airline crashes, hurricanes, tornadoes — and America’s largest mass murder in history.
After the 9/11 attacks, the Region 9 DMORT team was called to assist at the scene. Lietz immediately got himself to an airport and waited, ready to roll into action as soon as the airspace was reopened.
“We were the only team that knew what the hell to do over the years — you know, meeting with the families and talking with them as funeral directors,” Lietz explained. “And as morticians, we’re assisting the medical examiners in forensics.”
Lietz’ forensics work included autopsies, DNA, anthropology, fingerprinting, x-rays, and dental identification. He said they stored 31,000 body parts in a seemingly endless amount of refrigerated trailers, each sample barcoded to keep everything organized.
The search for survivors, victims and remains was highly organized as well. The “pit” (Ground Zero) was set up in a grid system, allowing them to quickly identify any activity — such as birds flying near a section of rubble — and send recovery teams to the appropriate grid location.
Lietz said while many teams would only find a few bodies or remains, some individuals were “like Labradors,” racking up 20 to 25 finds on their own.
Many of the remains uncovered at Ground Zero were severely damaged and degraded in the rubble, leaving only traces of DNA behind.
According to a recent New York Times article, there are still 1,106 victims whose remains have yet to be found, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) of New York City “has quietly conducted the largest missing persons investigation ever undertaken in the nation.” Earlier this month, the 1,647th match was identified — only the second to be discovered in two years.
One of those 1,106 missing victims is Monica Goldstein, a 25-year-old accounts-payable specialist for Cantor Fitzgerald brokerage. She worked on the 101st floor of One World Trade Center, only two floors higher than the plane’s impact point. According to an article published by the Staten Island Advance, Goldstein was engaged to be married in 2002.
“Here’s a young lady that’s in my heart,” Lietz said, pointing to Goldstein’s photo that hangs on the back wall of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. “She was in the towers and got evaporated, and we haven’t been able to find anything of her. But I have a standing order at the OCME that if they, at any time, find anything of her, to let me know and I will fly at my expense and take her to her daddy. I met her daddy, and it still breaks my heart.”
He hopes to one day give her family closure, as he has for hundreds of others that lost their loved ones in the 9/11 attacks.
Meeting with families was one of the hardest parts of Lietz’ time at Ground Zero. He described walking down the street in uniform, begged by dozens to help them find their parents, siblings and friends.
“That took a toll on us, and it was… very stressful,” Lietz said. He would regularly be sent to meet with families at the Jacob Javits Center, which is located at the east end of the Lincoln Tunnel and was used as a temporary morgue after 9/11.
“We would both sit down and cry,” he recalled. “It was very very difficult there at the OCME. That was very, very tough.”
It wasn’t just the families of World Trade Center victims he was meeting with, either.
While he worked at Ground Zero, another American Airlines plane went down, this time into the Belle Harbor neighborhood on the Rockaway Peninsula of Queens. The November 12, 2001 crash killed all 251 passengers and nine crew members aboard Flight 587 and five people on the ground.
While investigation attributed the cause to an overuse of rudder controls, the incident’s proximity to Ground Zero initially spawned fears of terrorism.
Dr. Charles Hirsch, New York City’s chief medical examiner from 1989 to 2013, became very good friends with Lietz, so Hirsch knew he could help. Lietz gave him a list of the most qualified morticians in the nation — all from DMORT Region 9.
Every day for five months, the team got up at 5 a.m., put in 15 to 18 hours a day, and then attempt to relax enough to slip into slumber.
“One of the nice little gifts was every day, we’d find a shoe box on our bed,” Lietz said. “It included eye drops, handkerchiefs, gloves, candy, and all kinds of things for us from the schools all over the United States, and little notes about how much they appreciated what we were doing.”
He gave several of those letters away to other personnel who hadn’t received any, but the ones he kept, he sent back home to his wife and two daughters. They made framed collages of them, which now hang along that same back wall at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Support of the work at Ground Zero was also shown by way of celebrity visits, most of which Lietz and his team didn’t really pay much attention to, with the exception of one — Queen Noor Al-Hussein of Jordan. Lietz and his team invited the American-born philanthropist to sit down and have a cup of coffee.
“It was a very traumatic situation for her,” Lietz said. The queen has Syrian roots and practices the Sunni Islamic faith. She is also the longest-standing member of the Board of Commissioners of the International Commission on Missing Persons and an advocate of world peace. “We met other celebrities as well, but that really meant nothing to us. But Queen Noor did. She was very special to us.”
After their work at 9/11, President George Bush took DMORT under the federal wing and created the Department of Homeland Security, making Lietz a founding member.
His five months at Ground Zero feels like it was yesterday, not two decades ago. His work there left lasting effects on his life, including post-traumatic stress disorder and pulmonary fibrosis in his lungs.
“The sad thing is, we’re all dying of some sort of cancer, where we can’t breathe in our lungs from breathing all that soot in,” Lietz said. “It’s just been a horrible thing. I have major heart problems. It’s just hard on both of us. I’m trying to deal with the fact that 9/11 — I’ve known about it for a year now, that we’re coming back up on the 20th anniversary. It’s very difficult to think back on everything.”
But Lietz knows his family is very proud of him for the things he’s accomplished. Responding to disaster in his family’s blood.
His dad was on the Chicago Fire Department, and Lietz and his brother grew up in the firehouse — sliding down the pole, climbing up the hose racks, dressing up in turnout gear and getting picked up from school in a fire engine during the winter.
His brother grew up to serve as the captain paramedic at the Phoenix Fire Department for 36 years. His daughter, Kristen Lietz-Westwood, became a licensed funeral director and now runs Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, and his other daughter is in charge of the trauma center at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
So disaster is nothing new to him, and even a tragedy like 9/11 couldn’t scare him away from getting the job done and done right.
“If asked to do it again, I would in a heartbeat,” he said. “I wouldn’t change anything.”
