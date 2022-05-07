The warm heat and gusty winds did not stop guests from attending the inaugural LatinPalooza that was held at the Lake Havasu State Park on Saturday. Attendees donned bathing suits and sunglasses for the event that was situated by the park’s north beach.
Adam Orta, who organized the entire event with his production company SO AZ Productions, was thrilled to have been able to host the event in Havasu.
“I’ve been promoting comedy for about three years. I have family that’s actually in comedy. My uncle is Joey Medina so it’s something I actually grew up with and I’ve been around,” Orta said. “I wanted to get into the business to help out with non-profits, just to use comedy as a vehicle to help the less fortunate families with sporting events. We started doing comedy and I’ve done some in Phoenix and in Yuma. So, we came up to Havasu with the intentions of doing the same exact thing.”
The organizer gained sponsorships from the Nautical Beachfront Resort and from the Arizona State Parks in order to hold the event at their Havasu location.
The event welcomed the public to attend and offered guests a range of food and drinks including tacos, burritos, and beer. Some guests traveled from Las Vegas to be a part of the experience.
“You got low riders hanging out with us. That’s the biggest thing, it’s creating an environment where people can come and chill and feel relaxed and just do something that they’ve never seen,” Orta said. “The people who were here had fun and that’s what it’s all about, creating that experience and a good time. Not only that but it can set a tone for future events that we do. This was just our first year and hopefully it gets out that this is the kind of stuff that we do.”
Orta is confident that this event will continue on through the years. He mentions that he was appreciative of those who were able to be involved in this year’s gathering.
“I’ve been working out here showing face and being a part of the community and bringing entertainment to everybody here so it’s not like it’s my first rodeo,” Orta said. “I’m glad to do it.”
Musical artists Miriah Avila from Los Angeles and Johnny David from Ventura, Calif., both offered their excitement over performing at Saturday’s event.
“The view! Beautiful view. The weather’s not too bad aside from the bugs,” Avila commented. “[The event] is great! I think it’s a good thing.”
With the event being held a day before Mother’s Day, the occasion garnered extra time for the performers and their families.
“[The event] was special to me because it’s Mother’s Day, my parents live out here so my mom got to come. I didn’t have to get a hotel, I could just say at my mom’s house,” David joked. “I guess the Mother’s Day [part] for me was the best part.”
Both artists are signed with Industry Music Group and were booked through the group’s DJ, DJ Cazel.
Follow along with Orta’s production company online at www.instagram.com/therealsoaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.