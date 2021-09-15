The British aren’t coming.
Lake Havasu City was notified last week that some honored guests invited to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge in Havasu won’t be making the trip across the pond next month. Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said the Lord Mayor of London William Russell and the rest of the delegation from the city that gave the London Bridge its name ran into pandemic-related problems with travel.
Sheehy said he received word last week that the delegation’s application for permission to enter with the U.S. Embassy in London was refused.
“They are still, obviously, great friends of our city,” Sheehy said. “We appreciate their consideration to look into coming to Lake Havasu City to honor the bridge, and we will host them again in our city when the time is right for them.”
The delegation from London was invited to attend the events scheduled for the last week in October, starting with the dedication ceremony for the bridge on Oct. 28, and including the annual London Bridge Days Parade, and the 50th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 30.
“They were here at the beginning, and we want them to be here, so it is very disappointing,” said Lake Havasu Museum of History Executive Director Hannah Rangel. “But they will be with us in spirit and in their hearts.”
But Havasu still hasn’t given up on having representation from the London Bridge’s homeland during the 50th anniversary. Sheehy said the city has reached out to inquire about inviting the British Consulate-General out of Los Angeles to attend, but have not received confirmation yet.
Rangel said the pandemic has also had an impact on domestic travel, with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns deciding that they will not be able to attend the anniversary.
But Rangel said other invitees are planning to attend, such as former Phoenix newscaster and author Jerry Foster, who used to fly McCulloch J-2 gyrocopters that were produced and tested in Havasu. She also said multiple local tribes plan to be part of the festivities as well.
“I’m really looking forward to the participation of the tribes,” she said. “We have the Chemehuevi Tribe, and also some of the Mojave Tribes interested. So I’m very excited about developing a relationship and welcoming them back into the city.”
According to articles in the Lake Havasu City Herald in 1971, the Mojave, Chemehuevi and Colorado River Indian Tribes played a prominent role in the original dedication ceremonies 50 years ago, including a Native American honor guard leading the inaugural London Bridge Parade over the bridge and through the streets of Havasu.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has also been invited to attend the festivities, but Rangel said the city doesn’t expect to hear Ducey’s exact plans until the date gets a little bit closer.
“We are hopeful that his team will be able to make room in his schedule to allow for him to attend the ceremony as well,” Sheehy said.
Go Lake Havasu has already announced 20 events in October in honor of the 50th anniversary, starting with a Royal Candlelit Feast and Ball on Oct. 2 and wrapping up with the Havasu Memorial Walkway Pioneers Dedication Ceremony on Oct. 31. Other 50th anniversary events include the return of longtime local events like the costume contest, a British baking contest, and the beard and mustache contest. The Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships will also be here in October – harkening back to the Outboard World Championships, which were started on Lake Havasu in the 1960s and were held here for many years.
