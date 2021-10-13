The British (tunes) are coming!
As part of the many events happening this month in Lake Havasu City celebrating the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge, the British Invasion Music Festival will be bringing the British radio classics on Friday and Saturday at the Lake Havasu State Park
According to festival organizer, Kennie Cuppetelli, the festival will feature six tribute bands with three of them playing full hour and half sets each night. The bands will be playing classics from the catalogues of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Def Leppard, U2, Fleetwood Mac and Elton John.
“These are some of the top rated cover bands in the world, one just got back from Europe,” Cuppetelli said. “I have seen most of them before and if you close your eyes they wouldn’t be able to tell it is not the real band.”
It won’t just be music at the festival, says Cuppetelli.
“We are going to have an awesome food court with choices ranging from shrimp cocktail, tri tip sandwiches, philly cheesesteaks and Mexican food,” Cuppetelli said. “You name it and we got it.”
The British Music Invasion will be a family event, says Cuppetelli with kids 12 and under getting in free. For those older than 12 a day ticket cost $30 and a two day ticket cost $50. Families are also encouraged to bring their own seating and blankets but no outside food and drink or coolers will be allowed.
Ticket sales and community response has been strong enough that Cuppetelli says the music festival will become an annual event.
“We have had a lot of interest from people outside of town,” Cuppetelli said. “People are coming in from Phoenix, Flagstaff, Nevada and California.”
Gates open for the music festival at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.