PHOENIX -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich is going to get a chance to challenge a deal that he says illegally gives away taxpayer funds to benefit a private company.
The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday that Brnovich did not wait too long before filing suit against the Board of Regents over an agreement to building a 330-room Omni hotel and a 30,000-square-foot conference center on land owned by Arizona State University. Justice John Lopez, writing for the unanimous court, said state law gives Brnovich up to five years to pursue any claims of misspending of public funds.
But the decision does not mean that the deal is illegal. Instead, it sends the case back to a trial judge to hear evidence.
What the courts ultimately decide, however, likely could affect more than this particular deal. It also could alter or upend other arrangements that state universities have where they approve commercial leases of public property to private entities.
In prepared statements, each side claimed victory, focusing on the points they won and ignoring where the justices found fault with their arguments.
“From the very beginning, we said this lawsuit is about protecting hardworking Arizonans by ensuring that taxpayer funds are not used for private business deals,’’ Brnovich said. But that does not address the fact that the justices did not actually conclude the deal was illegal.
And Lyndel Manson, who chairs the Board of Regents, pointed out that the justices affirmed lower court rulings that the land where the hotel is being built “is and has long been tax-exempt state land.’’
Manson also said that the hotel will benefit the university and mentioned that Omni will pay an estimated $120 million in rent.
But she did not address the question the justices said needs to be resolved, like whether it was a good deal or whether the financial arrangement actually amounts to an illegal gift. And Manson also glossed over the fact that the $120 million she cites as a benefit is to be paid over 60 years.
