PHOENIX — A group of attorneys general is urging the U.S. Department of Transportation to strengthen protections for airline consumers and provide meaningful relief when flights are canceled or significantly delayed unexpectedly.
“Even at their cruising altitudes, airlines are still not above the law,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.
Brnovich is among the leaders in the coalition of 34 attorneys general taking up the cause on behalf of the millions of U.S. airlines passengers and demanding accountability by the nation’s passenger carriers.
“It’s time for them to be held to similar consumer protection standards as other service industries,” Brnovich said.
The AG coalition recently sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, through the federal eRulemaking Portal, during the comment period for “Airline Ticket Refunds and Consumer Protections” earlier this year.
“We appreciate the department’s work to address the problem of flight cancelations and significant delays,” the letter stated. “While the (notice of provisional rulemaking) proposal contains some positive measures, we believe it should be strengthened. Accordingly, we offer recommendations to reduce the rate of airline cancellations while providing meaningful relief to consumers whose flights and have been canceled, and better serve consumers overall.”
According to the letter, Brnovich “has been a leading voice for airline accountability.”
“He led an October 2020 bi-partisan letter to Congress calling on it to strengthen existing laws requiring full refunds for flight cancellations and delays. He also called on Congress to authorize state attorneys general to enforce airline consumer protection laws — expanding consumer violation enforcement beyond a single federal agency.”
The letter said that “without effective and timely enforcement, consumer protection requirements will fail to protect consumers in practice,” and recommended a “new framework that ensures that it responds to and addresses concerns brought to the agency by state attorney general promptly, recognizing that we are necessary and important partners in this work. Developing clearer protocols to ensure timely and effective enforcement is an area in which we are keen to work with you.”
The letter also contained several recommendations the coalition said would improve accountability by the airline industry.
• USDOT should require airlines to advertise and sell only flights that they have adequate personnel to fly and support, and perform regular audits of airlines to ensure compliance and impose fines on airlines that do not comply.
• USDOT should make clear that it will impose significant fines for cancellations and extended delays that are not weather-related or otherwise avoidable.
• USDOT should prohibit airlines from cancelling flights while upselling consumers more expensive alternative flights to the same destinations.
• USDOT should require that credits and vouchers for future travel provided by airlines be used easily without inappropriate limitations.
The letter to Buttigieg contained the signatures of 34 state attorneys general with Brnovich’s occupying the lead position.
