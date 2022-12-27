Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks to a crowd of Republican voters at the party’s primary debate for the U.S Senate in Phoenix on June 23, 2022. Republican Senate Debate

 Alberto Mariani/The Republic

PHOENIX — A group of attorneys general is urging the U.S. Department of Transportation to strengthen protections for airline consumers and provide meaningful relief when flights are canceled or significantly delayed unexpectedly.

“Even at their cruising altitudes, airlines are still not above the law,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

