A Kingman resident was arrested Monday on felony drug and weapons charges after he was stopped by Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Kingman area.
According to the report, deputies were patrolling the area when they encountered a vehicle operated by Alex Q. Brownfield, 45. The vehicle had an inoperable left brake lamp, the report said, and deputies followed Brownfield onto U.S. Highway 68.
After driving a short distance, deputies stopped Brownfield. According to the report, Brownfield exited his vehicle during the stop and questioned deputies as to their reason for stopping him. When asked for his driver’s license and vehicle registration, Brownfield was allegedly unable to produce them, allegedly telling deputies that he had only recently purchased the vehicle.
Deputies allegedly approached the vehicle in an attempt to read its VIN number, and allegedly saw drug paraphernalia within. At that moment, the report says a nearby homeowner emerged from his residence and began to shout at deputies. While deputies were distracted, Brownfield allegedly attempted to flee the scene.
After a brief pursuit, Brownfield was detained. A search of his vehicle by deputies allegedly yielded five grams of suspected fentanyl, 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two fentanyl pills and a handgun with no serial number. According to the report, Brown was prohibited from owning such a weapon.
Brownfield was transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon during a drug offense and defacing a deadly weapon.
As of Friday, Brownfield remained in the county’s custody under $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.