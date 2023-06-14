A section of South Acoma Boulevard was flooded Wednesday afternoon, causing Lake Havasu City crews to shut down the street between Southwind Avenue and Eager Drive for multiple hours.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said an 8-inch cement water line was the cause of the flooding, but said he didn’t have any more information about when the break occurred or whether any nearby residents had lost water as of 5 p.m.
“Crews are on the scene to assess the situation,” Kozlowski said. “Once the leak is exposed, crews will be able to determine the extent and what is needed to make repairs.”
The rushing water left visible damage to areas of Acoma Boulevard in both lanes.
According to Kevin and Terri Lee, who live nearby on Acoma, the break occurred at about 2:30 p.m. and the water appeared to be coming from one of the houses on the 900 block of Acoma.
The Lees said their residence, less than a block away, lost water pressure immediately when the break occurred and the water to their home was completely shut off around 3 p.m. It had not been turned back on as of 4:15 p.m.
The water was gone from Acoma Boulevard by 4 p.m., but there was still some water running along Eager Drive at that time. Havasu had workers and heavy machinery tending to the damages on Acoma, and clearing landscaping rock off of Eager Drive that had been pushed onto the street by the running water.
That section of Acoma was still blocked off by orange cones, and vehicles were being detoured around the damage as of Wednesday afternoon.
Although the age of the broken pipe was not immediately available, Lake Havasu City has been dealing with several water line breaks per month in recent years. Havasu's older 40 to 50 year old pipes particularly susceptible to breaks.
