Lake Havasu City firefighters are on the Island this week as they attempt to contain a brushfire that began Saturday.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Marshal Scott Hartman, witnesses reported seeing a sky lantern descending above the beach before the blaze began.
Hartman says there are parts of the beach that remain inaccessible to firefighters, and those areas have been allowed to burn this week.
Firefighters will remain on the outskirts of the fire, in order to wet surrounding vegetation and prevent the fire from spreading.
“It’s that time of year,” Hartman said. “There’s a reason sky lanterns are not allowed in Lake Havasu City. People should also pay attention to their cigarettes and other fires … a single stray ember could start something like this.“
According to Hartman, no injuries or property damage have been reported as result of the fire as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.