Fires erupted on London Bridge Road and Body Beach late last week, burning an estimated 20 acres of wildlands throughout Lake Havasu City. According to investigators, those fires were caused by campers in each area.
Mohave Valley Fire Marshall Don Gibson was tasked with investigating the cause of each fire, as a licensed wildlands investigator under the Arizona State Lands Department. According to Gibson, arson was ruled out as a cause for the fires this weekend.
The fire at Body Beach was reported Friday morning, and state officials agreed to let the fire burn under monitoring throughout the weekend. That fire appeared to die Saturday, only to flare up again. The fire consumed an estimated seven acres of wildland throughout the area before subsiding.
“The fire at Body Beach was caused by an unattended campfire,” Gibson said. “The second fire at Body Beach was a spot-fire from the original … it’s not uncommon for embers to sit for a day or so in unburned brush before they take off.”
The fire on London Bridge Road, north of Lake Havasu State Park, was reported late Thursday night, and consumed as much as 15 acres, Gibson said. It was one of several recent fires in the area.
“The fire on London Bridge Road was caused by a transient cooking fire that got out of control,” Gibson said.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Marshall Scott Hartman, both fires were unrelated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.