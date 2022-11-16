Tyler Kowalski

Tyler Kowalski (left) of Buckskin Fire was named 2022 Firefighter of the Year by United Fire Equipment Supply. He is seen Buckskin Fire Chief Brian McMahan

 John Gutekunst/Today’s News-Herald

A Buckskin firefighter and Lake Havasu resident has been named 2022 Arizona Firefighter of the Year. Tyler Kowalski of the Buckskin Fire Department was nominated for the award from United Fire Equipment Supply, a major supplier to fire departments around Arizona. He received his award in September at the Arizona State Fire School.

Kowalski was nominated for the award for his role in a boating accident that occurred on July 30, 2022. Buckskin Fire and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call that evening of a boat that had run aground near Bass Point, which is located near Emerald Cove on the California side of the Colorado River.

