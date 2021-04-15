Some of tomorrow’s top chefs could be studying right here in Lake Havasu City, and now they have the accolades to prove it.
Thursday, high school juniors and seniors in the culinary arts program at WAVE’s Lake Havasu City campus gathered in their classroom before baking apple pies to hear the announcement of how much money in scholarships their classmate’s earned as finalists in the competition held by the Careers through Culinary Arts Program.
C-CAP program director Jill Smith announced that senior Haylee Michaud was named a US Foods representative and received a $20,000 scholarship, while seniors Joshua Stellerine and Jazmin Hernandez received $2,000 scholarships.
Stillerine, Hernandez and Michaud travelled to Phoenix on Feb. 9 to compete in the annual C-CAP Cooking for Scholarships competition. Careers through Culinary Arts is a workforce development nonprofit that aims to help underserved teens find success.
C-CAP’s cooking competition including Cooking for Scholarships challenges students to prepare classic French dishes that showcase their culinary, safety, sanitation and presentation skills.
For this year’s competition the three students were tasked with preparing a salad, omelet and potato tournes. They also had to prepare all three dishes within 90 minutes.
For Stillerine the toughest part of the competition was the long ride to Phoenix.
“I thought it would be harder then it was because the ride up was nerve racking,” Stillerine said. “You had time to get in your head and think about all the stuff that can go wrong but then you actually get there and once you start going it is easier than you think.”
This was not Hernandez or Michaud first C-CAP competition but it was their first time competing in one during the age of covid.
“The whole covid thing made it really weird,” Hernandez said. “Working with a mask on it hard, it is just really humid.”
While there were downsides to the covid precautions, there were also some upsides.
“We had more space this year because they had just two people in a station and last year there were three people to a station,” Michaud explained.
The seniors weren’t the only young chiefs from Havasu that were recognized though. Juniors also compete in the Cooking for Scholarship competition and C-CAP names the top 10 juniors for the competition.
Of the ten juniors named this year by C-CAP, four of them were from Lake Havasu City: Jane Moore, Hailey “Ollie” Hagan, Taylor Ruiz-Kuntnyak and Nicholas French.
In fact Smith announced that two of the juniors, Moore and Hagan had received scholarships to go to a three day chief boot camp at Monroe College in New York.
While the scholarship that the seniors received are for any education purpose Stillerine, Hernandez and Michaud all plan to continue their culinary studies after graduating high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.