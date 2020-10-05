Lake Havasu Justice Court has operated at slightly more than $20,000 under budget this year, but the cost of deconsolidating the Havasu Municipal and Justice Courts has left the Mohave County Justice Department in need of a few budget adjustments.
The Mohave County Financial Services Office reported last week that $50,140 will be needed to meet the justice court’s additional budget needs this year, due to the cost of deconsolidating the court. Although the justice court’s expenses fall $20,374 below its $410,330 estimated budget, the cost of deconsolidating has left the court with only $3,700 in available funding to pay courthouse salaries and wages, according to county financial records.
According to Financial Services Director Coral Loyd’s proposal, the money would be transferred from unspent personal expense funding already allocated to the court.
The deconsolidation of Havasu’s municipal and justice courts was announced last May. Both courts have been housed in the same building at 2100 College Drive since the early 1990s. But steady population growth in Havasu, and a rising number of criminal cases filed, has left both courts with the need for additional space.
Lake Havasu City officials announced last month the planned $3 million purchase of the former Havasu Fitness property on Acoma Boulevard, in order to facilitate a new Lake Havasu Municipal Court. Exact cost estimates for the new courthouse will be announced once designs for the new courthouse are completed, according to city officials.
The Justice Court isn’t the only branch of Mohave County’s court system that requires new budget allocation, however. Due to an increase in the county’s security services contract earlier this year, the Mohave Superior Court will be seeking a $6,238 transfer from unspent personnel expenses to cover security costs, despite being more than $113,000 under budget.
Meanwhile, the indigent expense costs are over budget by about $70,000 due to outsourcing legal services in criminal cases where necessary. According to Loyd’s proposal, that funding would be transferred from unexpended funds from the Mohave County Public Defender’s Office.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the transfer of funding for each proposed item at today’s meeting in Kingman.
