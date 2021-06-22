Eleven years is a long time for inmates, as well as the jails that house them. And after more than a decade of receiving thousands of inmates, county officials say the Mohave County Jail is due for repairs.
According to Mohave County Jail Capt. Don Bischoff, there aren’t yet any issues that would raise concerns for the safety of staff or inmates at the jail. But maintenance is constant at the facility, and that maintenance requires an investment to keep the county’s adult detention center running.
“Equipment at the jail runs continuously, as the building is in use 24 hours per day, seven days per week and 365 days per year,” Bischoff said this week. “Large equipment such as fans, pumps, laundry machines, commercial kitchen appliances and similar equipment have been in service for about 11 years, and are approaching the end of their service life.”
Bischoff says that replacement of that equipment will be necessary for the facility’s upkeep, but that maintenance will not affect the jail’s operations.
“There are no inmate or staff complaints or concerns associated with any of the repairs,” Bischoff said. “The adult detention facility was first populated in Dec. 2010. A facility operating continuously, and with inhabitants, requires a good deal of preventative and ongoing maintenance.”
The $163,000 in repairs to the Mohave County Jail were submitted by county officials as a modification to this year’s budget proposal. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the final budget at its Aug. 2 meeting in Kingman.
