For the second straight year, Arizona has passed a state budget that will allow the State Lake Improvement Fund to provide more than $4 million in grants to local communities for projects on water where gas-powered boats are permitted.
The once-popular SLIF grant program for waterfront communities in Arizona was restored in Fiscal Year 2021-22 and distributed money for local projects and purchases for the first time in more than a decade. Eligible projects for SLIF grants include boat launch ramps, piers, sanitation facilities, public campgrounds, picnic facilities, watercraft purchases and more. Money to continue the SLIF grants for another year was included in the budget for FY2022-23, which kicks off on July 1, but legislative action will be needed for SLIF grants to continue beyond FY23.
SLIF was originally established in 1994 and is administered by the Arizona State Parks Board. It is funded by a portion of the motor vehicle fuel taxes that are estimated to come from fuel sales for boats, along with a portion of the watercraft license tax. From FY2015-16 to FY2019-20, the fund received between $8.3 million and $8.9 million in annual revenue.
Historically, SLIF has been used to provide grants to local governments near recreational boating areas, and it was relied upon by Lake Havasu City, Mohave County and other waterfront communities to keep their respective law enforcement fleets updated. The grant program has also helped pay for many other water-front improvements on Lake Havasu and other Arizona waterways through the years. But that all changed in 2008 when the great recession caused financial hardships for the state, which responded by sweeping all of the money in the State Lake Improvement Fund, along with many of its other funds, into the general fund.
A couple years later, Arizona State Parks and Trails lost its access to the state’s Heritage Fund and the Land Conservation Fund which had previously been used to pay for administrative and operational costs for the parks.
That left SLIF as the only funding source available to State Parks that it is allowed to use to pay for its administrative costs. That is still the case in the recently approved FY2022-23 budget. SLIF hasn’t been generating enough revenue to cover State Parks & Trails administration expenses while still providing grants, which caused the grants to disappear until last year.
The State Lake Improvement Fund has been a priority for State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) for the past few years. Biasiucci has stated that his ultimate goal is to restructure how the fund operates and how it can be utilized in an effort to revive the SLIF grant program on a permanent and sustainable basis. He said that would also entail designating an alternative funding source to cover administrative expenses for State Parks. Biasiucci has said he believes the state should allocate money to the parks for administrative costs from the state general fund on an annual basis, as it does for other departments.
Biasiucci has introduced bills in each of the last two sessions that would make those adjustments official. His efforts have received wide, bipartisan support in the State House of Representatives in each of the last two legislative sessions but has not reached the floor of the Senate for a vote. In 2022 the bill, HB2038, passed in the House on a 58-1 vote and received a first and second reading in the Senate before the bill was held.
Biasiucci’s attempts to make structural changes to permanently restore SLIF grants have not made it into statute, yet. But during the 2021 session Biasiucci was able to negotiate to bring the grant program back on a temporary basis by providing $4 million from the state’s general fund to be distributed through SLIF as grants in FY22 and another $4 million for FY23.
“We are still trying to stop the sweeps for SLIF, but they allowed the extra $4 million in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in July,” Biasiucci said. “So thankfully, we have another $4 million for waterfront cities and law enforcement agencies to tap into.”
Although there is money in the budget for SLIF grants in the coming Fiscal Year, those grants will not continue beyond FY23 without further legislative action. Biasiucci said he plans to make sure that SLIF is addressed again in 2023.
“Next year one of my top priorities will be to stop the sweeps completely and make sure that money is restored without me having to put the extra money in the budget every year,” Biasiucci said. “If I am unsuccessful in getting a bill passed to stop the sweeps and completely restore SLIF next legislative session, then I will definitely be putting it in the budget again to make sure that it is funded for two more years.”
SLIF grants restored
The State Lake Improvement Fund was given the $4 million from the general fund to revive the grant program over the past year, and the parks were able to stretch that money out a little further. Arizona State Parks & Trails spokesperson Michelle Thompson said the State Parks Board accepted all of the SLIF grant applications it received in FY22, awarding 10 grants totalling $4,336,388 through SLIF last year.
Thompson said some of the SLIF grants this past year were converted to American Rescue Plan Act funding which allowed the grant program to award a little more than the $4 million it received from the general fund – and still have some left over.
The state budget for FY23 includes another $4 million from the general fund to continue the grants for another year, and Thompson said the State Parks Board expects to have a total of $4,563,612 available for SLIF grants over the next 12 months.
“We definitely want to encourage applicants, for SLIF funding and also our four other grant sources,” Thompson said.
More information about the Arizona State Parks and Trails grant programs, including SLIF, is available at azstateparks.com/grants/.
The return of SLIF grants this past year has provided a particularly big boost to local public safety agencies in Mohave County this year. Mohave County is the most popular boating destination in the state and therefore produces the most revenue through fuel sales for boats and watercraft registrations. According to a 2016 survey, Mohave County accounts for 47% of all boating days statewide, followed by Maricopa (25%), La Paz (14%), Yuma (4%) and Gila (3%) counties.
Mohave County was also the largest beneficiary of the return of SLIF grants with the county sheriff’s department, Lake Havasu City, and Bullhead City receiving a combined $1,981,000 in SLIF grants last year. Havasu and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department both received the maximum allowable grant amount of $800,000. The sheriff’s department’s grant allowed it to purchase three new patrol boats. Havasu’s grant allowed it to purchase a new patrol boat and two new boat motors to upgrade an existing patrol boat for the Havasu Police Department, along with a new fire rescue boat and money to partially pay for a new boat lift for the fire department.
