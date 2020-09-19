The cost of lumber has doubled since the start of the pandemic which is creating headaches for builders in Lake Havasu City, but it doesn’t seem to have slowed down construction in town.
According to Trading Economics, the price for 1,000 board feet of lumber nationally was slowly rising in early 2020, reaching a peak of $463 on Feb. 20 before plummeting to $259.8 on April 1 as construction in several states was deemed non-essential and demand decreased. But since April the price of lumber skyrocketed to a high of $984.5 on Sept. 14.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, the jump in lumber costs is the largest four-month rise for the commodity since data started being recorded in 1949. NAHB estimated that it has increased the price of building an average single-family home by $16,148 since April.
Jeff Bergstrom, owner of T&J Lumber said he hasn’t seen anything like the recent rapid rise of the cost of lumber. He said prices generally rise during hurricane season, and with the wildfires in the west and covid-19 all converging at the same time he said it has created a ‘perfect storm.”
Additionally, day traders who buy up commodities such as lumber hoping to sell it off at a profit is a common practice and further reduces the supply.
“Between all the different things going on and workers not working at the mills because of covid it is just the perfect storm,” he said. “It goes all the way down to transportation and trying to get it into the yard on time too. It’s supply-demand and it just came to a head really quick.”
Heather Stegner, Vice President of the American Wood Council, said during the uncertainty surrounding the early days of the pandemic, many wood manufacturers curtailed production anticipating worker shortages and reduced demand during the pandemic. Meanwhile, inventory levels decreased for wholesalers and retail suppliers.
“Then, the need for wood products quickly rebounded as people stayed home and tackled DIY projects, restaurants rushed to build outdoor accommodations, and many states declared home building an essential industry allowing construction to rapidly resume,” Stegner said.
She said most mills are back to pre-production levels by now, but it seems they are still playing catchup.
“Constraints in supply and transportation have continued, which has proven difficult to rebuild the near-zero inventories up to meet the renewed retailers’ and wholesalers’ demands,” Stegner said. “Some mills have taken temporary curtailments or reduced shifts due to localized COVID outbreaks and quarantines. All of this has been further exacerbated by recent forest fires and hurricanes.”
Bergstrom said he can generally expect to pay about $600 at his distribution centers for 1,000 board feet of lumber with small fluctuations at any given time and depending on the time of year. But now he is being charged around $1,100 to $1,200.
Bergstrom said the rise in price doesn’t seem to have affected his volume of sales as construction in Lake Havasu City has remained steady, but the longer prices remain this high the harder it will be on the construction industry as a whole.
“Nobody is liking what they are seeing right now,” he said. “It’s just like when gas is $10 a gallon. Nobody is going to like it and the result is everybody will stop driving as much. That is the same thing that is going to happen with building. People that can afford to sit back and wait will sit back and wait. At some point it will catch up.”
But it doesn’t appear that many are taking a wait-and-see approach in Havasu so far.
According to the monthly report from the Lake Havasu City Building Division, the city issued 29 permits for new single family residences in August while lumber prices were rising quickly, which is a few more than were issued in either June (21) or July (28) while lumber prices were between $300 and $600 according to Trading Economics. The city also issued six permits in August for new commercial structures.
Since the start of the fiscal year in July through Sept. 12, applications for building permits of all kinds were up 30% in Lake Havasu City compared to the same time in 2019. The city has issued a total of 668 permits so far this year which is 161 more than last year, up 32%.
Bob Janecek, owner of Janecek Homes, said the rise in price puts builders in a tough spot.
“The lumber prices are definitely up and the builders are going to have to absorb it or raise their prices,” he said.
But he said they haven’t seen a drop in demand for new houses or had any trouble selling off their inventory. He said Janecek Homes hasn’t increased their prices much at this point, but the longer this goes on the harder it is going to get to continue to absorb the increases.
Terry Wiesner, owner of Homes by Wiesner, said his business also hasn’t seen a drop off in demand for new construction yet, though he noted his company doesn’t deal with quite as much volume as some of the other builders in town.
He said the cost of lumber has been an issue, but availability has also caused some problems.
Wiesner said he has noticed trusses seem to be particularly difficult to come by these days, as orders that typically take two weeks to fill are coming in four to six weeks instead.
Bergstrom said even the distribution centers he buys from are starting to run out of some items because nobody is inclined to buy any more lumber than they absolutely need. If they stock up now and the price of wood falls they will be left holding the bag.
“Everybody is doing what they need to do,” he said. “I am not going out and paying twice what it is worth because I don’t want to get caught with a hot potato. So I am buying what I have to have and playing it close to the vest.”
There may be good news on the horizon, as Trading Economics showed the price of lumber falling dramatically late this week. After falling more than $300 on Wednesday to $616.3 the price of lumber finished the day on Friday below $580. Bergstrom said on Wednesday he hasn’t seen prices fall at the distribution centers yet and he can’t predict if the price of lumber will continue to drop at this time, but he is confident that it will return to more normal prices eventually. He said typically prices drop during the winter as it becomes too cold to build in much of the country.
“We are in hurricane season and this thing isn’t over yet,” he said. “We will still see market movement, possibly upward. But when it turns it is going to turn hard and it is a long way to the bottom.”
Janececk said wood was the first to rise, but other materials have also started increasing within the last month.
He said everything from copper, AC units, electrical, and windows have all increased in price.
“The cost of materials is rising and the shortage of materials is creating some timeframe delays,” Janecek said.
Joe Campbell, vice president of Campbell Readi-mix, said the price of concrete has been going up a couple times a year for the last few years with the last bump occurring in May, but the increases haven’t been nearly as dramatic as with lumber. Campbell said the biggest issue right now is in receiving orders of concrete from California. He said that rolling blackouts implemented for power shortages during the heatwave have hampered production. Although he has gotten all the cement he needs for his concrete, he said there have been a few instances where they weren’t sure if they would be able to.
