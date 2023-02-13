Plans for a new neighborhood in the Havasu Foothills Estates that has caused concern among some of its potential future neighbors will be heading to the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission along with a request for a preliminary plat on Wednesday.
The preliminary plat for Trinity, being requested by property owner MDCAB, shows a single family residential neighborhood with a total of 68 lots on 40.47 acres located at 6000 Cherry Tree Blvd. — resulting in a density of 1.68 houses per acre. According to the staff report, the property has already been rough graded for the development.
Trinity would be part of the larger Havasu Foothills Estates Planned Development, with the property sharing the same Residential Estate/Planned Development zoning as neighboring property to the west, south and east. The Lake Havasu City limits border the Trinity development to the north.
According to the staff report, the larger Havasu Foothills Estates Planned Development is entitled to a total of 697 residential lots – 607 of which have already been planned or platted. If Trinity’s requested plat is approved, it would increase that number to 675 platted lots leaving 22 lots remaining for the Foothills development, as whole.
Currently, Cherry Tree Boulevard is the only paved road providing ingress and egress to the Foothills. The development would connect to the east end of Cherry Tree Boulevard at its intersection with Avienda De Las Foothills.
The preliminary plat also shows a future phase of Trinity – located to the west of the plat currently being requested – that would provide a second connection to Cherry Tree Boulevard at the intersection with Avienda Tierra Vista.
The staff report says that the second connection to Cherry Tree is meant to eventually provide an alternate route into the Foothills through a direct connection to other city streets somewhere near the eastern end of Lodestar Drive. The report says that the connection would need to go through Arizona State Trust Land, and will require an amendment or new planned development rezone, and a development agreement, before it is developed.
Photos of the area on APXWest.com appear to show that rough grading has already been completed for both the 68-unit plat currently being requested, and for the planned second phase of the development.
City staff is recommending approval of the requested preliminary plat for Trinity.
If the commission votes to approve the preliminary plat on Wednesday, Trinity could move forward with a request for a final plat from the City Council during a future council meeting.
Concerns of neighbors
Several residents have voiced their concerns about Trinity’s plans for a new neighborhood in the Foothills over the past several months – most recently during the call to the public at the council’s regular meeting on Jan. 24.
Foothills resident Dawn Kirk told the council that Trinity began grading for the development last spring, and said residents have been kept in the dark about what is going on there because the city hasn’t officially approved any permits, nor held any public hearings about the development.
She claimed that the development appears to be gearing up for hundreds of additional homes, noting that the Foothills is only allowed about 90 additional homes under the current planned development.
Kirk said the Foothills development is not living up to the promises that were made when current residents purchased their lots years ago.
“My husband and I, along with many of our neighbors, were enticed to purchase land and build our homes in the Foothills based on the promise of large home sites, a school, fire station, a park, a town center, and a road providing alternate access to the community,” Kirk said. “None of these things have come to fruition.”
Kirk asked that the council “fulfill the city’s obligations to the community” before it considers approving “hundreds” of additional home sites in the Foothills.
“Build the fire station, build the park, create an alternate road in and out of the community, address current low water pressure issues, decrease emergency response times, and don’t lower our property values by rubber stamping a plan to increase the population density in our community,” Kirk said.
Janet Sanchez, another Foothills resident, told the council on Jan. 24 that Havasu Foothills Estates was originally a master planned community. But she said over the years the development has splintered apart as different developers build their own neighborhoods within the Foothills.
“We don’t have a master planned community,” Sanchez said. “Each of the phases are now being governed by HOAs that are run by builders, developers, and investors. I can speak from knowledge as we – in phase one – are beginning to transition and take over the HOAs, we are dealing with a bunch of governance problems in taking that HOA over.”
Sanchez asked the council to provide more transparency about what is going on in the various phases being developed in the Foothills, and asked the city to take a “more holistic approach and review” of developers’ requests for further development in the Foothills.
“There are no checks and balances between any of the phases,” she said. “The City Council and zoning are approving it in a very fractured way, instead of very integrated way as was intended and approved by the City Council many years ago.”
Site Five Townhouses plat
APL Surveying is requesting a preliminary plat for 0.29 acres located at 2820 Palisades Dr. on behalf of property owner KTW Investments.
The preliminary plat shows a four unit subdivision of townhouses that would be individually owned as part of an association. The project would include two one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units with attached garages and two uncovered parking spots.
City staff is recommending approval of the preliminary plat. The development must also obtain a final plat by vote of the City Council in order to move forward.
Oro Estates Townhouses plat
APL Surveying is requesting a preliminary plat for 0.31 acres at 3429 Oro Grande Blvd. on behalf of property owner Katherine Portz.
The preliminary plat shows the layout of the three-unit multifamily complex that has recently been developed on the lot. If approved, the proposed townhouse plat would allow the units to be individually owned, as part of an association. The property includes three two-bedroom residential units with attached garages, and one uncovered parking space.
City staff is recommending approval of the preliminary plat. Oro Estates must also obtain a final plat from the City Council in order to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.