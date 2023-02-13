Plans for a new neighborhood in the Havasu Foothills Estates that has caused concern among some of its potential future neighbors will be heading to the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission along with a request for a preliminary plat on Wednesday.

The preliminary plat for Trinity, being requested by property owner MDCAB, shows a single family residential neighborhood with a total of 68 lots on 40.47 acres located at 6000 Cherry Tree Blvd. — resulting in a density of 1.68 houses per acre. According to the staff report, the property has already been rough graded for the development.

