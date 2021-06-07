The Lake Havasu City Council plans to finalize updates to the city’s building and fire codes at its meeting today and will also consider accepting some donated equipment for the fire department.
The City Council voted to introduce ordinances to update both its building code and fire code to 2018 international standards. City staff has said the 2018 building codes offer more clarity over the 2012 version that Havasu currently uses, and it is not expected to increase construction costs for builders.
Councilmembers voted unanimously to introduce both code updates, but expressed some concerns about a couple sections in the fire code that it requested staff to take a look at and amend if needed prior to today’s meeting.
Councilmembers specifically asked about a section pertaining to “crowd managers” for special events. As written at least two crowd managers would be required for events with at least 500 people, with an additional crowd manager needed for every extra 250 attendees - although a fire code officer has the ability to reduce those requirements. Councilmembers said they were concerned about the potential strain the requirements could cause, particularly for some of Havasu’s larger events.
The other issue councilmembers asked staff to look into involves fire sprinkler requirements for businesses that serve alcohol and seat more than 300 people. The updated code now requires such businesses to have sprinklers but Lake Havasu City adopted an ordinance in 1994 requiring sprinklers for new construction. It is possible a building in Havasu that was built before 1994 would be forced to add sprinklers due to the fire code change but city staff said they do not know of any such businesses in the city. Council asked staff to double check to make sure no businesses are affected.
Liquor license approval
The City Council will also hold a public hearing to consider recommending approval of a series 10 liquor license for Havasu Gas LHC located at 2085 N. Palo Verde Boulevard.
Medical equipment donation
As part of the consent agenda the council will also consider approving a donation of a motorized cot and power loader to the Havasu Fire Department from the Plainfield Fire Protection District, while also agreeing to hold PFPD harmless and accept the equipment “as is.” Knudson estimated the cost to purchase the equipment used would be about $30,000 while a new one would cost about $50,000. But with the donation, Havasu will only need to pay the cost of shipping.
Plainfield, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, is about 35 miles away from the Village of Oak Park where Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Peter Pilafas served as the Deputy Fire Chief for about five years prior to relocating to Havasu a little more than a year ago.
“These are professional relationships that Chief Pilafas has established and this is one of the positive outcomes based on those professional relationships,” Knudson said.
Off-track betting
The consent agenda also includes a recommendation to renew an Off-Track Pari-Mutuel Wagering License for Quality Inn & Suites, located at 271 S. Lake Havasu Avenue.
Today’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open for the public to attend in person, and can also be viewed live on channel 4 or steamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Members of the public can submit written comments for call to the public, or for any item up for a public hearing, at least one hour prior to the meeting by emailing comments to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov. Comments can also be delivered in person during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.