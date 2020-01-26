Hundreds of building permits means a thriving economy, according to Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, and Fiscal Year 2019-20 is right on trend.
As of December 2019, there have been 883 building permits issued so far for the fiscal year, which begins in June. The majority of those permits are residential. For the same time period in the previous fiscal year, there were 869.
“Largely, it is business as usual,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “We are seeing steady construction activity in Lake Havasu City. Commercial tenant improvement permits are up 19% from the same time last year. Beyond that, the number of permits issued this year is very consistent with the permits issued last year.”
The increase of those commercial permits is a good gauge of how the local economy is doing.
“Lake Havasu City is a great place to do business and that is reflected in a continued strong local economy,” Knudson said.
The majority of the 67 commercial permits so far this fiscal year are mainly made up of alterations or additions to existing properties, but there were also seven permits issued for new businesses.
Hundreds of building permits can really add up. The total value of all building permits so far in Fiscal Year 19-20 has climbed well above $62.5 million, with more than $52 million in residential permits and more than $10 million for non-residential.
Lots of new homes and not too many good jobs.
