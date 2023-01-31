The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to accept the resignation of Bullhead City Constable Mike Hamilton.

Hamilton, who has served three terms as constable over the county’s Bullhead City precinct, submitted his resignation to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in a Jan. 23 letter. If accepted, Hamilton’s resignation will become effective April 4.

