The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to accept the resignation of Bullhead City Constable Mike Hamilton.
Hamilton, who has served three terms as constable over the county’s Bullhead City precinct, submitted his resignation to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in a Jan. 23 letter. If accepted, Hamilton’s resignation will become effective April 4.
Hamilton’s letter of resignation cited “personal reasons” for his decision to depart from his elected position this year.
The county’s governing board will vote Monday on whether to accept Hamilton’s resignation - and if approved, the county will need to establish a timeline for selecting and appointing Hamilton’s possible replacement. The county will also discuss options regarding the duties performed by Bullhead City’s next constable for the remainder of Hamilton’s present term.
Hamilton won his most recent election as Bullhead City’s constable in November, with 17,588 votes while running unopposed.
Last year, county officials adopted uniform procedures for constables to maintain clear, typewritten records of their respective duties and gas mileage. The changes came after complaints by Mohave County Supervisors as to the possible “illegibility” of constables’ reports. According to statements last year by Supervisor Jean Bishop, Hamilton initially refused to comply with those new requirements, but eventually relented.
Those requirements were followed last year by a decision by the board to cap constables’ salaries at about $50,000 - a pay reduction of more than $7,000 for Hamilton as well as constables in Kingman, Cerbat and Lake Havasu City.
“I remember that he wasn’t comfortable using the computer system,” Bishop said this week. “At the time he indicated he might not be staying much longer. He was thinking about retiring before the decision was made, and it wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing. I think he did a good job, and I don’t remember ever hearing any complaints about him.”
Havasu Constable Martin Standsberry said this week that Hamilton’s decision to resign may have been forthcoming well before the November election.
“I think he’s been doing it 12 or 14 years,” Standsberry said. “He took me under his wing when I was new, and taught me a lot about officer safety and how the job works. He’s been talking about retirement for at least a year … I didn’t know how serious he was about it until recently.”
Attempts to contact Hamilton by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.