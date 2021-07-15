Mohave County Sheriff’s officials on Thursday announced that a 1-year-old Bullhead City drowning victim has died.
The child was found in the family’s above-ground swimming pool on Tuesday, where he had been left unattended for as long as 15 minutes, according to a news release from sheriff’s office earlier this week. The victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where medical officials were able to restore the child’s pulse. The victim was then flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment. The child died Wednesday.
According to statements by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned that the child and his family were swimming in their pool early Tuesday evening, before exiting. The child and his siblings continued to play in the area of the pool, investigators said, and it is believed the victim slipped away from his siblings to return to the pool.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Thursday.
